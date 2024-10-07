Arabian Warrior is bringing its very first obstacle course race to Dubai, offering a fun challenge for all ages and fitness levels…

Looking for a fun way to get the whole family outdoors and enjoying the glorious Dubai weather this month? Arabian Warrior is hosting its inaugural event in Dubai this October.

Taking over Dubai Islands Beach on Saturday, October 26, the obstacle course race will feature eight different challenges throughout the day, with something for everyone.

Race options include a 5km (age 13+), 10km (age 14+), 20km (age 16+), 50km (age 18+), and a junior warrior 1.6km course for ages 5-12. If you’re in it to win it, competitors in the Elite categories will race for a podium spot and cash prizes, while those in the other heats can get their hands on a medal.

Fancy entering with your friends? There will also be a five-person Team Challenge where participants will conquer the course as a team as well as a women-only heat. Whether you’re racing to compete or just for fun with family and friends, this is a weekend you won’t want to miss.

Ready to take part? Tickets start at Dhs180 for the 5km race and Dhs50 for Junior Warrior participants. Spectators and racers can also enjoy the Fan Village, which will feature fun entertainment, a live DJ, and a variety of food trucks to refuel. Get your tickets here: tickets.trumin.com

Arabian Warrior, Dubai Islands Beach, Dubai. Saturday, October 26. Prices start from Dhs180 (5km) and Dhs50 (Junior Warrior). @wearearabianwarrior

Images: Provided/Social