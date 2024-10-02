Sponsored: Putting a new spin on the beverage industry…

Non-alcoholic cocktails might not have always been as popular as their spirit-based counterparts, but that’s changing in Dubai. Thanks to a new wave of mixologists and unlicensed venues across the city, 0.0% cocktails aren’t only getting better, but they’re also becoming increasingly popular.

If you look at the culinary landscape in Dubai, of the 13,000 registered restaurants in the city (as per the 2022 DET cencus), more than 10,000 of them don’t serve alcohol – that’s over 75 per cent. And these aren’t just hole-in-the-wall takeaway joints. In fact Michelin Star restaurants like Orfali Bros and 11 Woodfire are both alcohol free. For restaurants like this to keep their customers coming back time and again, it’s not just about food and ambience, a well-balanced beverage programme further enhances the offering.

And across the city, unlicensed venues are shaking up some master mixology in the 0.0% space, spearheaded by brands like Lyre’s Non Alcoholic. Not only are Lyre’s helping reinvent the classics for the 0.0% market like Espresso Martinis and Amaretto Sours, they’re also providing the basis for entirely new alcohol-free cocktails specifically created for the non-alcoholic cocktail drinker.

Elevating the traditionally regarded overly sweet and unbalanced mocktail into a sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktail has been a mission of the Lyre’s brand in Dubai, and they’re now seen in top licensed and unlicensed venues across town. In the unlicensed space, here are some brilliant places to try Lyre’s non-alcoholic cocktails.

Huqqa

This popular shisha spot at Dubai Mall overlooks Dubai Fountain, and serves an array of non-alcoholic cocktails to its guests. “At Huqqa, we have invested heavily in offering a more premium beverage offering vs. standard Mocktails,” explains Sahin Koyun, Bar Manager at Huqqa Dubai. “Not having a license doesn’t limit our imagination and using Lyre’s in our cocktails mean we can create elegant signature 0.0% Cocktails that match the style and charisma of Huqqa.”

Nolo, Dusit Thani

The first non-alcoholic cocktail bar has put a lot of effort into its extensive Lyre’s cocktail programme. “In partnership with Lyre’s, we’ve crafted a curated selection of signature 0.0 cocktails, offering an exceptional balance of flavours and premium ingredients, says Kishore Sathar, hotel manager. “These creations have captivated our guests, providing the perfect complement to the stunning night views of the city.”

Lyre’s non-alcoholic cocktails can also be found at cinemas such as Vox and Lyre’s, where classic cinema snacks and luxurious seating can be paired with well-crafted creations. Soon-to-open wellness space Sohum will invite guests to enjoy zen-inducing classes, then re-hydrate with refreshing sips. And at restaurants like Eataly, Osteria Mario, Trove, and Doors, signature dishes pair perfectly with 0.0% cocktails.