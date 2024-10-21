Get your week sorted here…

Looking for things to do in Dubai this week? You’ve come to the right place! This week we have some delicious chef collabs to try, a new winter cafe to visit, new crafted menus and more…

Here are 9 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, October 21

The ultimate Chef Coolab

Foodies! Jun’s and Chez Wam are coming together for a chef’s ‘coollab’ you don’t want to miss. Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun’s and Chef Hadrien Villedieu of Chez Wam are coming together at Jun’s restaurant in Downtown Dubai on October 21 where it’s all about cooking for friends. Only 40 seats are available for this 12-course dinner where you can spend time with both chefs. Expect fine French from Chef Kelvin and an assortment of Asian dishes from Chef Hadrien. Some dishes to expect? escargot, bao Peking duck, Mongolian short ribs, and XO Lobster rice noodles. Book on junsdubai.com.

Jun’s x Chez Wam Coolab Vol 2, Jun’s, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm on oct 21, Dhs694 per person, Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com

An exclusive showcase

La Cantine, a haven for art lovers, is showcasing the Sin Within by renowned artist Fahad Salim from Oman. The art exhibited delves into the complexities of human emotion, desire, and moral conflict. You will be treated to La Cantine’s signature Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, with a menu curated to complement the evening’s theme. The experience will be available only for five weeks.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

Tuesday, October 22

All eyes on StreetXO in the centre of the ring

Try a crazy new circus bar menu crafted by four-time Michelin-awarded Chef Dabiz Muñoz every Tuesday at StreetXO. Circus Tapas Tuesdays invites diners to pick from two refreshing drinks and three delicious tapas for just Dhs230 from 6pm to 11pm. Love a good cocktail? There’s a spicy margarita, the zesty XO blood, and a fruity favourite roasted pineapple. For bites, there’s soft-shell crab taco, shrimp croquette and hamachi croquette. At 8.30pm, a DJ will spin a mix of house and techo beats.

Circus Tapas Tuesdays x StreetXO Dubai, One Za’abeel, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm every Tues, Dhs230 per person, Tel:(0)4 666 1617. streetxo.com

Life is all about balance

New Balance is bringing back its Run Club to encourage a healthy lifestyle for folks living in Dubai and the capital. Three sessions a week in Dubai are held and individuals of all running backgrounds can join. There will be professional coaches and pacers to support you. All new members to the run club can reap additional benefits including exclusive trials of new product launches, goodies, and exclusive access to upcoming events. See what works with your schedule and sign up here.

newbalancemena.com

Wednesday, October 23

The Art of Flamenco

Modern Iberian and Latino fine-dining restaurant La Niña is hosting an exclusive flamenco performance by Ale Romero on October 23. Through natural body expression, intricate hand movements, rhythmic footwork, and various artistic elements, Ale Romero brings the essence of Flamenco to life. Romero will perform twice during the evening, at 7pm and 10pm. Of course, to complement the evening, tuck into La Niña’s signature dishes.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai, Oct 23, first seating 7pm, second seating 10pm, Tel: (0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

Sake with a twist

Clay Dubai on Bluewaters Island has a Sake Month Cocktail menu showcasing three perfectly designed cocktails, each drawing inspiration from Japanese mythology. Each cocktail is priced at Dhs67 and designed to reflect the characteristics of the deities they are named after. There’s Japanese Goddess of the Moon, Susanno and Amaterasu. Go for just the sips, or enjoy it as a light pre-dinner drink or a sweet, satisfying finale to their meal.

CLAY Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, until Oct 30, Dhs67 per cocktail, Tel: (0)4 422 5600, claydubai.com

Thursday, October 24

Feed your Curiosity, Feed your Soul

Love The Noodle House? The home of Asian soul food has teamed up with popular homegrown Asian-inspired gourmet food brand, Curious Elephant for a limited-edition menu. Aptly named Feed Your Curiosity, Feed Your Soul, the talented chefs have curated a menu with eight delicious umami-packed dishes highlighting The Noodle House’s signature flavours, complemented by Curious Elephant’s delicious sauces. There’s Thai pomelo salad, chicken dumplings, baked fish and short ribs – all topped or infused with lip-smacking sauces. Fun fact about Curious Elephant? It was created by founder Melody Mok in the thick of the 2020 pandemic. The menu will be available across all venues.

The Noodle House x Curious Elephant menu collab, available across all venues in Dubai, until Dec end, @thenoodlehousedxb

Experience One Degree (Cafe)

Need a break from the city? Head to the desert to once again open, One Degree Cafe. The winter pop-up is a 45-minute drive away from the heart of Dubai in Margham. Bring the little ones because there’s plenty for them to enjoy too, and after the stars come out, the space comes alive with fire performances and Tanoura Arabic dances. At the pop-up, you will be able to tuck into bites including sliders, fries, hot dogs, and plenty of coffee to keep you warm.

One Degree Winter Cafe, Margham desert, Dubai, @onedegree.ae

Feel good food

As temperatures (slowly, but surely) start to drop, make your way to wagamama to try out their newly introduced Korean Hotpot. Perfect for the cooler season, this steaming, flavour-packed bowl of broth is sure to warm you right up. You can personalise your bowl with a choice of teriyaki beef, chicken, tofu, or brisket, just the way you like it. There’s also a new apple and cinnamon gyoza, and sweet and sour crispy chicken (or tofu). Slurp! Can we have it spicy, please…

wagamama, Korean hotpot avail across all branches, @wagamamauae

