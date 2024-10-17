We are so ready for winter…

One of the things we get excited about when we start to feel that cool breeze in the air here in Dubai is alfresco dining. But while many may consider heading to some of Dubai’s beautiful rooftop lounges and terraces, consider exploring new horizons and head out to the city to dine amongst the desert dunes.

We are indeed talking about UAE’s desert pop-ups and we are happy to announce that they are returning this winter season. We already announced the return of My Space in the Al Madam area of Sharjah, and we’ve got word of another reopening – One Degree Winter Cafe which will be opening on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The winter pop-up is a 45-minute drive away from the heart of Dubai in Margham. Not only will it be a good break from the bustling city, but it’s a unique spot the whole family will enjoy.

In a video shared on the official One Degree Cafe Instagram page, children can be seen enjoying camel and horse riding and playing on slides. At night, the space comes alive with fire performances and Tanoura Arabic dances.

The space comes to life with lights adorned on trees and lanterns, which means it will be hard not to snap up a photo or two for the ‘Gram.

At the pop-up, you will be able to tuck into bites including sliders, fries, hot dogs, and of course, there will be plenty of coffee to keep you warm in the cool desert.

Want more desert fun?

We’ve already mentioned My Space opening on October 18, but besides this, there will be more desert ups that will be opening up in the future. We are keeping our eyes peeled on any announcements and we will be sure to let you know about the next one.

