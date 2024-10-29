Sponsored: Spice up your weekend…

Looking to treat yourself at the end of a busy week? Round up your nearest and dearest and book the weekend brunch at Vida Emirates Hills.

Taking place at Origins on Saturday, your day will be packed with soaking up the sun, vibrant flavours, and rhythms that keep the energy flowing and the vibes fresh. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself dancing by the pool.

For your meal, indulge to your heart’s content at the buffet. There are plenty of mouthwatering bites to tuck into, including pizzas, tacos, salads, and of course, a number of sweet delicacies to end your brunching experience on a sweet note.

And to keep you company, there’s live entertainment and those lush views of Dubai. For sips, there’s an extensive array of refreshing beverages that will keep you going back for more.

For the soft package, it’s Dhs199, and for the house package, it’s Dhs299.

Go with friends to enjoy the party vibes, but if you have little ones, bring them along, as the brunch is family-friendly, too. No matter who you go with, the lively brunch is a perfect way to spice up your weekend.

Vida Emirates Hills is located in a picturesque, lush green neighbourhood with close proximity to Dubai Marina.

For bookings, call the team on 04 872 8888 or email hithere.hills@vidahotels.com, or for more information, visit vidahotels.com

Origins, Vida Emirates Hills, Al Naseem Street, Dubai, every Sat 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 872 8888, vidahotels.com

Images: Supplied