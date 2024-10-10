Making things easier for you…

Whether you’re an experienced motorist in Abu Dhabi or an aspiring one, here’s some good news for you: you can now avail of key driving and vehicle licensing services via Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre, or ITC).

Services available as part of the new initiative include granting and renewal of driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, record of vehicle ownership and fine/payment settlement.

The new provision of services by Abu Dhabi Mobility comes as part of their strategy to establish a smart service system that offers unified solutions to motorists under one umbrella.

All services will be available to motorists and aspiring drivers across the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah regions.