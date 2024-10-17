The Georgian-Spanish featherweight will headline the fight card against Max Holloway…

Just over a week remains before UFC 308 takes Abu Dhabi by storm at the Etihad Arena, on Saturday, October 26. What’s On caught up with one of the big headliners for the night, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who will face off against No.2 ranked Max Holloway.

Images: Getty, supplied

Here’s everything Ilia had to say:

What’s On Abu Dhabi: How do you feel coming into this big showdown in the UAE capital?

Ilia Topuria: I feel great. I’m at the end of training now, at the weight cut stage – and I’m ready to take what’s mine.

WOAD: Give us a look into the preparations you’ve gone through before you step into the cage.

IT: The preparations have gone well. To be honest, I can’t say this was my toughest training camp, but it’s been the most professional one for sure. I always try to improve at every training camp and implement new things, so everything has gone well.

WOAD: You have a legion of Georgian and Spanish fans that will be rooting for you at UFC 308. What would you like to say to them?

IT: I would like to tell them that everything is possible. It doesn’t matter where you come from, if you know where you’re going. Trust yourself, have faith, and you’re going to receive everything you want. Believe in yourself, because belief creates realities.

WOAD: Abu Dhabi has been going from strength to strength as a UFC destination. But what do you plan to get up to in the UAE capital outside of the fight?

IT: I love Abu Dhabi and have great memories of my past trips here. It’s such an amazing feeling to return, and we’re hoping to visit the museums while we’re in town.

WOAD: Speaking of the UFC’s growth, where would you like to see the sport go next?

IT: I don’t have a preferred destination, because I would like to see UFC all over the planet.

WOAD: Anything else you’d like to add for all the eager fans?

IT: Don’t miss the fight, it’s going to be the most exciting ten seconds in UFC history. You’ll see fireworks – I’m ready, hopefully Max is ready, and guys, this is for you.