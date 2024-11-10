16 fabulously fun party restaurants in Dubai

Swanky spots offering a side of dancing with dinner…

Dubai’s fun dining scene is thriving, and if you like dining with a side of fabulous festivities – from sparklers to shot shows, dancing or even plate smashing, these are the restaurants to know about.

Here are Dubai’s most fabulous festive restaurants.

Amelia

Housed within the grounds of Address Sky View, this Beirut-born party spot is a lesson in gothic grandeur. The DJ booth is disguised behind an organ, there’s a grand spiral staircase that leads to a secret club upstairs, and backing the bustling bar is an ornate clock. Although this is all about drinks and dancing, you shouldn’t miss the pan-Asian sharing plates to kick the night off, with sushi and skewers some of the best dishes to enjoy before the music and party atmosphere kick in as midnight approaches. The bar packs out quickly on weekends, but that’s all part of the fun.

Amelia Lounge, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 328 2805. @amelia.dubai

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes exciting new live music venue Aretha, located at the St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah. Aretha is for foodies and music lovers who are looking for a restaurant with it all: good food, good drinks, and great music. Guests can immerse themselves in the exceptional live performances, paying homage to the “Golden Era of music”: the swinging sixties and soulful seventies, while enjoying delicious food and creative cocktails. The international menu features dishes such as Wagyu beef rossini, grilled rock lobster, and, the chef’s signature dish, poached egg caviar with crispy potato and parmesan emulsion. Enjoy the show each evening from 9pm, and then as the night moves into the early hours, expect sparklers, Champagne shows, and dancing around the tables.

Aretha, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 880 5242. @arethadubai

Bagatelle

The original dinner-turns-to-drinks-and-dancing restaurant, you’re guaranteed a good night out at Bagatelle. The chic restaurant, found in the Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, recently debuted a new look for the season, with lots of expensive-looking woods and glittering chandeliers. But you can still expect the usual festive dining experience, with the best vibes can be found with the later dinner seating, when after you’ve filled up on fine French dishes,

Bagatelle, The Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Dubai, daily 8pm to late. Tel: (0)4 354 5035, @bagatelledubai

Billionaire

Step through the signature red velvet corridor into a world of grandeur and luxury at Billionaire Dubai. A spread of Italian and modern Asian dishes curated by chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu’s, pairs with a mesmerising display of singing, dancing and variety acts. Billionaire’s new creative director, Raffaele Riccio, is the architect of the show set to debut for this new season, and promises some of the most unique and wow-worthy performances you can find in the city. But the night doesn’t end there. After the show, the party makes its way to the Billionaire Club, where a line-up of top-class DJs keep the party going into the night.

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial

CE LA VI

When visitors come to town, a firm favourite to to take them to is CE LA VI. Firstly, the setting is unrivaled, with its prime Burj Views from the 54th floor of Address Sky View unmatched by any other venue. But there’s more to CE LA VI than just the incredible vistas. By day, it’s a more chilled spot as guests soak up the sun by the pool, or enjoy a business lunch of tasty pan-Asian dishes in the sleek restaurant. But after sunset, the high-octane energy begins, and a DJ spins the kind of tunes that make you want to migrate from the restaurant to the lounge to keep the party going. Come here on Thursday and Saturdays, or the Monday ladies’ night, and you’ll get free-flowing drinks with live entertainment.

CE LA VI Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 3am Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 3am Sat. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

Coucou

It’s hard to believe that during the day, fabulously festive CouCou Rooftop doesn’t even exist. But once The View at The Palm closes, it transforms into a lively 52nd floor restaurant. Come for the early seating and enjoy gorgeous date night vibes with warm lighting, crisp tablecloths and cosy booth seating, while enjoying the mesmerising views across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline, and shimmering Arabian Gulf. Or if you’re looking for more pulsing beats and sparkler shows with your show-stopping views, come for the later seating after 10pm, which is when the restaurant feels more like a party. A menu of crowd-pleasing Dubai eats has something for everyone, like the signature guac and chips, a creamy burrata, or garlic prawns to start, followed by a grilled seabass or a sizzling steak cooked to order.

CouCou, level 52, The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

Dream

One of Dubai’s most extravagant dinner and a show venues, Dream is located in Address Beach Resort. A late night dinner spot, you won’t want reservations here before 9pm, as much of the high-octane action happens after 10pm. A destination designed for big groups, there’s tables lining the front of the stage, as well as a second tier of seating that commands views of the entire venue. The entertainment is truly show-stopping, with gravity-defying circus acts, expertly choreographed dance routines, and soloists belting out some big tunes. Once the show finishes, the restaurant turns into a proper party, with the DJ spinning the kind of songs that get everyone on the dance floor.

DREAM, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Wed to Sun 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamdubaiofficial

Ling Ling

From the same hospitality group as Hakkasan, Ling Ling is a haute Asian eatery that packs a punch in the party department too. The venue has been open for little over a year and has become a firm favourite on the late-night party circuit, thanks to its glamorous decor, impressive menu of haute flavours, and an excellent cocktail list. Guests typically head to Ling Ling for drinks and dinner, then make their way to Ultra Lounge (open Thursday to Saturday) to the more sultry club where a regular rotation of resident and international DJs enthusiastically keep guests on their feet until the early hours.

Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 3am Fri and Sat (Ultra Lounge open 11pm to 3am Thurs to Sat). Tel: (0)56 997 1642. linglingdubai.com

The Maine Land Brasserie

The Maine Land Brasserie is a stalwart restaurant on the Dubai dining scene, with its best-in-class service and a la carte menu you could never tire of. But there’s a new reason to head to the glamorous, grown-up iteration of The Maine, as it’s now bringing a slice of its perennially-popular London restaurant to Downtown with a stunning new live entertainment offering making this one of the best spots for a fun-filled dinner in the city. From Wednesday to Saturday, expect to be dazzled by the sights and sounds of live entertainment, that bring the napkin-waving, grooving by the bar, lively dining experience to The Maine Land Brasserie. It’s the perfect pairing of seductive and chic that makes you want to come for dinner and stay until the final song.

The Maine Land Brasserie, The Opus, Business Bay, 12pm to 1am Sun to Tues, 12pm to 2am Weds to Sat. Tel: (0)4 577 6680. themaine.ae/landbrasserie

Miss Lily’s

In an unassuming location within the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Miss Lily’s has long been a favourite for a lively night out. Feast your way through Jamaican and Caribbean sharing plates during the early seating and as the night progresses prepare to be on your feet dancing to top tunes.

Miss Lily’s, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 7pm to 3am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. misslilys.com

Opa

Opa is one of the most unique restaurants in Dubai, designed to transport you to charming Greek tavernas from the shores of the islands through its whitewashed decor with pops of sea blue and pretty pink bougainvillea. Alongside a menu of crowd pleasing Greek eats, your dining experience at this lively restaurant comes with pumping DJ sets, Zorba dancing and even plate smashing. Yamas!

Opa, Level 1, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com

Raspoutine

While the original in Paris has a storied 50-year history operating exclusively a nightclub, at the Dubai version of Raspoutine the party starts with a decadent dinner. The festive restaurant offers an indulgent menu paired with tantalising drinks and deep house sets. On the menu, expect classic Parisian dishes with Russian flair served until 11.30pm. Once the clock strikes midnight, the lights are dimmed and Raspoutine transforms from a restaurant to a club, so alongside a party atmosphere when dining, it then becomes a go-to sport for late night revelry too.

Raspoutine, Level 2, Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Fri and Sat, 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai

STK

This sleek steakhouse is well known around the world for serving premium cuts of meat against the backdrop of Champagne shows, impressive cocktails and DJs spinning lively sets that have diners dancing on the tables into the early hours. The Dubai venue is no exception, with a regular program of events that includes popular evening brunches, ladies’ nights and dinner shows, where a set menu and unlimited drinks comes with live performances, shot shows, and waiters breakdancing as they move round the dimly lit restaurant.

STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 1am Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm and 8pm to 1am Sat, 4pm to 1am Sun. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. stksteakhouse.com

The Showhouse

One of the newest dinner and a show venues in Dubai is The Showhouse, which comes from the team behind perenially popular venues like STK, Asia Asia, and Lock Stock. Located in the InterContinental Dubai Marina, it’s theatrically dressed in crimson velvet and lit with sparkling chandeliers, with tables all arranged around the stage. The menu is best described as crowd-pleasing Dubai dishes, a mix of Mediterranean and Asian fare that you’ll likely be familiar with. But you’re mostly here for the show, which is titled ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’, and promises singing, dancing, and sultry circus acts. There’s a set menu available daily, with three courses and two drinks priced from Dhs395 depending on your seating category.

The Showhouse, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 7pm to 12am Weds and Thurs, 7pm to 3am Fri and Sat. @showhousedubai

Verde

Verde is a stylish fine dining restaurant from Paris, where guests are transported into an exciting atmosphere that pairs fine Mediterranean cuisine with a fun, festive atmosphere. Every night of the week diners can expect glamorous evenings complete with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, extraordinary entertainment and DJ sets. A luxurious dinner party ambience, the Mediterranean dishes are paired with a rotation of international DJs and Champagne shows complete with creative costumes.

Verde Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, 7pm to 3am daily. Tel: (04) 333 8025. verde-dubai.com

Zuma

This sleek upscale Japanese restaurant in DIFC paved the way for a whole host of international exports to wash up on Dubai’s shores. Despite being more than a decade old, Zuma remains one of the hottest culinary tickets in town, and if you want a side of energetic DJ sets with some of the best Japanese dishes in town, make a reservation in the Zuma lounger. There’s no bad day to visit – but weekends are particularly electric.