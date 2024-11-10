10 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend

And just like that, November happened…

What’s that coming over the hill is it a monster? Absolutely right it is… a monster weekend. So buckle up, hold on tight, and scream if you want to go faster, this is the Dubai weekend that dreams are made of.

Friday, November 1

This new ladies’ night invites you to ‘hit the club’

New mega entertainment venue Five Iron, takes the best parts of a bar, an arcade, and the most enjoyable elements of a round of golf and smashes them together in a truly sublime form of leisure-pleasure alchemy. With more than 32,000 sq ft of space, Five Iron Dubai is the largest Five Iron in the world and features 17 exciting golf and game simulators, four bars, an indoor putting green, a variety of table games, and a soon to open outdoor terrace with a bar and a nine hole mini-golf course. And the incredible news for ladies is, Five Iron have just launched their ladies’ night, appropriately titled “Aperol-In-One”. And it’s available two-times-a-week. Available on Wednesdays and Fridays every week (7pm to 11pm), ladies chipping in with just Dhs150 get a fair way to their leisure time goals with a full FORE, sorry, four hours of free-flowing drinks and a dish of their choice.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Wed and Fri, 7 to 11pm Dhs150. @fiveirongolf.uae

There’s nothing delulu about Delano

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters’ luxe new hotel, is officially open. Set to reposition Bluewaters as a luxurious lifestyle destination, the 251-room Delano Dubai is marked by attention to detail and personalised experiences, designed to make every guest feel special. The culinary and mixology concepts promise something for everyone. These include the Rose Bar, a picture of elite Hollywood glamour and musical greatness; Tutto Passa, an amber-hued Italian restaurant and terrace; and a duo of soon-to-open restaurants Blue Door and Maison Revka. Aside from the impressive culinary array, the heart of the resort features the Delano Pool, with sunken furniture in the shallows and a social ledge for guests to see and be seen. A wellness studio in collaboration with founder of HWH Studio, Adrienne Everett, completes the leisure line-up, promising two treatment suites, a fully equipped gym and cutting-edge health innovations.

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, rates from Dhs2,560. delanodubai.com

Saturday, November 2

Cop a Spaniel

A quintessential British brasserie, The Spaniel is a new addition to Bluewaters, and bringing a new flavour to the mix. Think the finest English sensibilities of lords and ladies and country clubs, translated into dark wood decor, cosy and nostalgic, and reflecting classic British architecture with iconic sporting moments. The menu honours the rich culinary traditions of an era bygone, with age-old recipes and craft cocktails that will evoke the spirit of Old England. English charm, done right. Bookmark this for your next Sunday roast.

The Spaniel, Bluewaters, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 554 3728. @thespanieldxb

A bit of a stretch

This Saturday, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge schedule of events, famed Pilates studio KARVE is hosting a series of trial sessions for its Transformer classes. They’re putting on for 30 minute classes for just Dhs100 each. If you’ve not tried it yet and have been labouring under the misapprehension that Pilates, specifically transformer Pilates, is a soft wellness choice, you’re in for a shock. It’s Deceptaconly difficult. But you can wash down your sore-woes with a free smoothie.

KARVE, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 6am to 10pm. @karve.dubai

Dial it up to 11

For a new Saturday brunch with a view, bookmark Above Eleven. The Yunza-11 brunch includes a selection of house beverages and cocktails and bites from live food stations, which includes Above Eleven’s delicious Peruvian Japanese cuisine. The brunch menu (designed for sharing) features the nasu salad, wagyu lomo saltado, and for a sweet treat, there’s the decadent chocolate Yunza tree for dessert. As for the afterparty, brunch-goers and after-party seekers can continue the fun on the open-air terrace during golden hour while vibing to the upbeat tunes of DJ Lu. Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, brunch 1pm to 4pm, afterparty 4.30pm to 6pm, every Sat, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling, after-party Dhs150 for brunch-goers and Dh199 for external guests. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. aboveeleven.com Im-paw-tant news for wanna be dog owners Animals and Us is a shelter based in Fujairah that hosts dog adoption and foster days every Sunday at The Petshop, DIP. From 11 am to 1 pm, you can fall in love with their beautiful dogs and surround yourself with cuteness overload. Dogs of all ages and sizes are waiting to wow your hearts. And the best part? You can attend these adoption days free of cost. Whilst not required to attend, you can pre-register via their quick online form. It doesn’t commit you to anything but makes the process much smoother. If your application is pre-approved before the event, you can take your four-legged match home the same day. Animals and Us is a registered non-profit animal welfare organisation that is fully licensed by the government. It’s a temporary and, in some cases, permanent home to more than 700 animals. But they need your help. The Petshop, DIP, from 11 am to 1 pm. @animalsandusfuj

Sunday, November 3

A touch of silk and Latin

Statement venue Tamoka at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai has the rhythm of Latin-Caribbean life etched in its soul. And it’s brand new Sunday grill session is a perfect demonstration of that. Sabroso Sundays take place between 12.30pm and 3.30pm, offering unlimited food for Dhs319 with the option of adding a bottomless alcohol package for Dhs160. Beyond the fiesta vibes and world-class vistas, guests can look forward to a raw bar with Dibba Bay oysters, salmon, and prawn ceviche. Fresh from the grill – grilled corn-fed baby chicken, succulent tiger prawns, sea bream.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, from Dhs319. @tamokadubai

Can we get a woo woo for Boo Boo?

A colourful wonderland for children of all ages, Boo Boo Laand is the new soft play centre at The Dubai Mall. A sprawling 25,000 metre space of family-fun, this magical destination features an array of attractions, like the super slide, football stadium, princess area, and a little crawlers destination for young children.

Boo Boo Laand, Chinatown, Dubai Mall, 10am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 1am Fri to Sun, from Dhs190. booboolaand.com

Enjoy a truly Veuve-racking experience

This week I got to experience the new Veuve Clicquot Desert Experience by Arabian Adventures. You can read the full review here, but – the headline is “by far the best example of desert dining I’ve ever experienced. And by quite the meaty yardstick”. And that’s outside of and separate to the fact you get picked up in a G Wagon, borderline IV fed premium Champagne, get to enjoy what might be Dubai’s best sundowner view and experience the most monumental majlis of stars. It’s an 11/10.

arabian-adventures.com

Images: What’s On Archive/Getty