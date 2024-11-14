Christmas Eve cheer…

Brasserie Boulud

This Christmas Eve, is offering an exquisite six-course Christmas Feast with the finest in French cuisine, crafted by renowned Chef Daniel Boulud. Designed to delight every palate, from exquisite starters to indulgent main dishes, complete with their traditional Bûche de Noël for a sweet finish. Vegetarian options also available.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Dec 24, 7pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs450, Tel: (0) 4 281 4111, @brasseriebouluddubai

The Nine

Savour this traditional British classic this Christmas Eve at The Nine with the Beef Wellington feast. Bask in the nostalgia of British festive flavors over a succulent Beef Wellington feast made for two to share. Or bring along your friends and loved ones and reconnect into the evening – the more the merrier.

The Nine Gastropub, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Dec 24, 12.30pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs495, Tel: (0) 4 281 4111, @theninedubai

Above Eleven

Mark your calendars, Above Eleven is hosting a Christmas Eve party from 6pm to 11pm, called La Noche Buena. Guests can indulge in a delectable four-course set menu amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai’s beach and skyline. Packages are priced at Dhs295 for soft, Dhs395 for house, and Dhs495 for premium beverages.

Above Eleven, Palm West Beach, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. December 24, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 666 1420, @aboveelevendubai

Attiko

ATTIKO Dubai promises a festive evening to remember, with a special ladies’ night and an exquisite Christmas menu in collaboration with MEMO Paris. Guests will be treated to a beautifully curated set menu designed for sharing, with a selection of starters, mains, sides, and dessert. Menu available from December 15 to 25.

ATTIKO Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dec 24, 5pm to 11pm, Dhs325, Tel: (0) 4 350 9983, @attikodubai

Lunarossa

Lunarossa’s Christmas Eve dinner takes inspiration from coastal Italy, and features dishes such as soute di vongole e cozze, paccherotto alla genovese di tonno balfego and pizza mari e monti, a blend of earthy mushrooms and fresh seafood. To complete the evening, indulge in panettone con gelato, the quintessential Italian Christmas dessert.

Lunarossa, Business Bay, Dubai, Dec 24, Dhs700, Tel: (0) 56 353 7303, @lunarossadubai‬

Alba

The Christmas menu offers different packages, available on December 24 starting at 6pm and continuing till late. The Silver Package is priced at Dhs650 with a dinner set along with non-alcoholic b eve rages. The Gold Package at Dhs970 offers a dinner set paired with a bottle of Crémant, while the Diamond Package at Dhs1,350 includes a dinner set with a bottle of Champagne.

Alba, Dubai Opera Plaza, Downtown Boulevard, Dec 24, from 6pm till late, starts at Dhs650, Tel: (0) 58 147 9888, @albarestdubai

Bisou

The Christmas menu offers different packages, available on December 24 starting at 6pm and continuing till late. The Silver Package is priced at Dhs650 with a dinner set along with non-alcoholic b eve rages. The Gold Package at Dhs970 offers a dinner set paired with a bottle of Crémant, while the Diamond Package at Dhs1,350 includes a dinner set with a bottle of Champagne.

Bisou, Dubai Opera Plaza, Downtown Boulevard, Dec 24, from 6pm till late, starts at Dhs650, Tel: (0) 58 140 9888, @bisou.dubai

Khyber

Indulge in a festive menu at Khyber, with a lavish family-style feast featuring dishes from the very best of North Indian cuisine. This is a festive fusion of bold flavours and comforting holiday favourites. With the cosy ambience, aromatic spices, lively entertainment and holiday cheer, it’s the perfect setting for a memorable evening.

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 455 1101, @khyberdubai

Great British Restaurant

On Christmas Eve, guests are invited to a grand buffet and entertainment at the Great British Restaurant. Savour holiday classics, including succulent roast turkey with all the trimmings, a range of rich sauces, live grill stations with premium cuts, fresh seafood, decadent desserts, and seasonal specialties Paired with festive cocktails.

Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs275, Tel: (0) 4 455 1111, @gbr.dubai

Nonya

Nonya is offering a specially crafted Christmas menu filled with seasonal delights and a glass of bubbly to kick off the celebrations in style. The night promises a live DJ setting playing a mix of holiday classics and modern beats. This is the perfect Christmas Eve celebration to bring together your family and friends.

Nonya, Taj JLT, Dec 24, 7pm to 10.30pm, starts from Dhs299, Tel: (0) 52 263 1565, @nonyadubai

Paros

Ladies’ Night but Christmas Eve – sounds amazing. Paros is offering the Sparkle White Christmas Special Ladies’ Night. Enjoy a glamorous evening featuring five hours of unlimited drinks, festive vibes, and an irresistible 50 per cent off the food menu. Ring in Christmas Day with a sweet celebration with your gal pals.

Paros, Taj JLT, Dec 24, 8om to 1am for ladies, 8pm to 11pm for gents, Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents, Tel: (0) 58 178 2468, @paros.dubai

Roaring Rabbit

The Roaring Rabbit is hosting a festive quiz night. Gather with family and friends to savour a succulent Christmas roast while testing trivia knowledge. Delightful beverages and live entertainment will keep the holiday spirit high throughout the night. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favourite Christmas jumpers for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 275 4444, @roaringrabbitdubai

Dragonfly

Dragonfly will be hosting an exclusive holiday themed evening brunch to ring in the season’s festivities. Guests can enjoy a curated menu that combines signature Japanese preparations with a touch of festive joy – expect a specially curated menu, complete with themed desserts and cocktails.

Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade by Dorchester Collection, Dec 24, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 834 8278, @dragonfly.dxb

Three Cuts

Three Cuts Steakhouse & Bar is offering a Christmas Eve festive menu, featuring festive starters, main course and desserts like smoked salmon platter, shrimp cocktail, roasted turkey, cranberry gravy, caramelized chestnuts, roasted winter vegetables (carrots glazed, baby potato) and bûche de noël.

Three Cuts, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24 and 25, starts at Dhs350, Tel: (0) 4 420 1113, @threecutsdxb

Jato

Jato is offering a Christmas Eve festive menu with three seasonal cocktails, featuring festive starters, main course and desserts like Andean baby potato, Christmas arroz and more. Get unique views over the sparkling city lights, at this new venue offers authentic Peruvian cuisine. Ginger Cookies on the house, to be decorated by the guest and taken home.

Jato, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dec 24 and 25, starts at Dhs270, Tel: (0) 4 557 4820, @jatodxb

Ristorante Loren

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Ristorante Loren with a festive dinner featuring a special selection from our chef. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with delicious Italian flavors and holiday cheer. Choose from a la carte as well as chef’s special dishes for some festive cheer. This is a great way to spend Christmas Eve with friends and family.

Ristorante Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, Dec 24, Tel: (0) 4 557 8293, @ristorante.loren

Mina’s Kitchen

Have an elaborate family dinner at Mina’s Kitchen this Christmas Eve to welcome the holidays. Featuring all the festive classics and loads of cheer, this is the perfect way to gather family and friends before the big day. From 7pm to 11pm, packages start from Dhs295 per person.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs295, Tel: (0) 4 511 7373, @minaskitchen_dxb

Ginger Moon

Have an elaborate family dinner at Ginger Moon this Christmas Eve to welcome the holidays. Featuring all the festive classics and loads of cheer, this is the perfect way to gather family and friends before the big day. From 7pm to 11pm, packages start from Dhs485 per person.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai–Mina Seyahi, Dec 24, 7pm onwards, starts at Dhs485, Tel: (0) 4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Armani/Mediterraneo

This Christmas Eve, Armani/Mediterraneo is offering a charming brunch. Celebrate with an inviting selection of seasonal favourites, all presented in a cozy, yet sophisticated ambience. Gather around with loved ones as you enjoy heartfelt conversations, laughter and lasting memories.

Armani/Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10pm, starts at Dhs399, Tel: (0) 4 888 3666, @armanihoteldxb

Jou Jou Brasserie

On Christmas Eve, Jou Jou Brasserie is hosting an opulent festive buffet, where guests can indulge in an extraordinary selection of roasts and desserts, accompanied by the festive sounds of a live band. Santa Claus will make a special appearance. Prices begin at Dhs525 per adult and Dhs265 for children, with Champagne packages available.

Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs525, Tel: (0) 4 270 7803, @fsdubai

Carna

Carna, the renowned contemporary steakhouse set in the heart of SLS Dubai, presents its beloved a la carte menu featuring premium cuts and Florentine dishes expertly crafted to bring the spirit of the season to the table. From Dario’s classic favourites to decadent Italian sides and desserts, guests can enjoy a delightful culinary experience.

Carna, SLS Dubai, Dec 24, a la carte menu, 6.30pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 607 0737, @carnadubai

Mezzerie

Tuck into this Christmas Eve dinner at Mezzerie to welcome the holidays. At this indulgent festive spread, guests will be welcomed with an elaborate buffet featuring a variety of international festive favourites, such as roast turkey, alongside Waldorf Astoria’s specialities, including the Waldorf salad and iconic red velvet cake.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 818 2153, @waldorfdubai

Lola Taberna Española

Celebrate the advent of Christmas at Lola Taberna Española with the Tablao De Navidad. The space will transform into a true Spanish celebration. Indulge in unlimited tapas, paella, and desserts, all while enjoying a live flamenco performance by the talented Jonathan Molina, a special guest from Spain.

Lola Taberna Española, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Dec 24, 7pm to 10pm, starts at Dhs249, Tel: (0) 4 247 6688, @lolataberna

Skafos

Have a holly jolly Mediterranean Christmas Eve by the Creek at Skafos, Canopy by Hilton. The evening features a lavish buffet of traditional Christmas fare with live cooking stations, a live DJ spinning festive tunes, a special appearance from Santa himself, and a Christmas movie screening to complete the holiday cheer.

Skafos, Canopy by Hilton, Al Seef, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs250, Tel: (0) 58 200 5850, @skafosdxb

Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco

Embrace the festivities with a unique South American twist at Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco. Guests are invited to try a set menu crafted to bring bold, Latin flavors to the holiday table. The evening is further elevated by live entertainment, themed décor, and an elegant ambiance, with music filling the air.

Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dec 24 and 25, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs450, Tel: (0) 4 315 2412, @beachbarandgrill

L’Amo Bistro del Mare

L’Amo’s culinary team led by Chef Alessandro Salvatico has crafted a festive menu that brings the best of Italian tradition with a luxurious twist and the star ingredient is truffle. To heighten the festive atmosphere, L’Amo will host live piano performances on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Head over on Christmas Eve for an intimate evening serenade.

L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Dec 24 and 25, Tel: (0) 4 278 4800, @lamobistrodelmare

Cinque

Have an Italian Christmas Eve dinner at Cinque, with a festive Italian feast inspired by beloved family recipes. From freshly baked panettone to “Mamma Rosa’s” pasta al forno and her rich, slow-cooked stufato di carne. Also enjoy handcrafted cocktails and drinks amid live entertainment

Cinque, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, from 7pm, starts at Dhs599, Tel: (0) 455 9989, @cinquedubai

Hyatt Regency

Al Dawaar Revolving Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency is offering a Christmas Eve dinner with 360-degree views of the city set and a lavish buffet featuring a gourmet selection of festive delights, from traditional and seasonal favorites to international cuisine and decadent desserts. Another great family-friendly option.

Al Dawaar Revolving Restaurant, Hyatt Regency, Deira, Dec 24, 7pm to 11.30pm, starts at Dhs259, Tel: (0) 4 209 6887, @hyattregencydubai

Akabeko

Akabeko, Dubai’s first table-top Yakiniku Japanese restaurant serving premium, world-class A5 Wagyu has introduced a specially curated holiday set menu. The menu features a choice of two appetizers, a 4-piece sushi platter, the authentic Yakiniku table-top grilling and desserts.An elaborate feast fit for Christmas Eve.

Akabeko, voco, Dubai The Palm Hotel, until Dec 29, Dhs900 for two, Tel: (0) 50 561 8288, @akabeko_dxb

Surf Club

Enjoy a magical Christmas Eve by the beach at Surf Club with their specially curated dinner menu featuring coastal-inspired seasonal dishes, all set against the serene ambiance of the beach. Toast to the holiday season with signature cocktails so you can welcome the holiday season in style.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, from 7pm, Dhs595, Tel: (0) 4 589 5444, @surfclubdubai

VNYL Hi-Fi

The Jingle Jan Dinner at VNYL Hi-Fi is the place to be this Christmas Eve if you’re a lover of good music. With a specially curated menu and the venue’s signature high-fidelity sound, indulge in a festive feast surrounded by panoramic views of the stunning Marina and JBR skyline from their retro-style terrace.

VNYL Hi-Fi, Bluewaters Island, Dec 24, from 8pm, Dhs595, Tel: (0) 52 249 4004, @vnly.dxb

Flow Kitchen

Flow Kitchen is offering a sumptuous festive buffet brimming with all your holiday favorites. Gather with friends and family for a delightful spread of Christmas classics. There will also be a surprise visit from Santa, complete with special gifts for the kids. Great for low-key family celebrations.

Flow Kitchen, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 457 3457, @fairmontthepalm

Bistro Des Arts

Celebrate the festive season with Parisian flair at Bistro Des Arts a heartwarming Christmas Eve dinner with a quintessentially French touch. Bistro Des Arts welcomes guests to enjoy an evening filled with festive ambiance and culinary elegance, perfect for celebrating the night before Christmas.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Mall, Dec 24, from 7pm, starts at Dhs295, Tel: (0) 4 551 1576, @bistrodesarts

Frevo

Try an authentic Brazilian Christmas Eve at Frevo, blending tradition with a dash of South American charm. Indulge in turkey carvings alongside the signature tableside service of perfectly grilled meat cuts. The festive ambiance is elevated by the soulful sounds of the Latin duo, Giselle & Diego.

Frevo, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs345, Tel: (0) 4 457 3457, @fairmontthepalm

Trader Vic’s

Celebrate a Tropical Christmas at Trader Vic’s Palm Jumeirah. Experience a festive evening filled with global flavours and the signature smoky Trader Vic’s touch. Savour exotic cocktails and explore the à la carte menu, featuring specially curated holiday dishes. There will also be a vibrant live band.

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 5pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 230 0073, @tradervicspalmjumeirah

Mowsem

Gather your loved ones and make your Christmas Eve special at Mowsem, with a festive feast featuring live culinary stations and a grand buffet filled with seasonal delights. You’ll sample all the classics and more. It’s the perfect way to take the stress out of everything, ahead of the big day and just have a family night out.

Mowsem, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dsh225, Tel: (0) 4 230 0059, @hiltondubaipalm

McGettigan’s Factory

Get into the festive spirit at McGettigan’s Factory ,The Palm with a mouthwatering Christmas Eve festive roast. Enjoy tender roast ribeye or traditional roast chicken, each paired with rich buttered cauliflower and all the trimmings. If you’re looking for a uber traditional Christmas roast, this is it.

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 5pm to 11pm, Dhs129, Tel: (0) 4 230 0059, @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Arrazuna

Arrazuna, the Middle Eastern food hall is offering an enticing Christmas Eve Brunch, and a family-friendly dining experience featuring the very best of Arrazuna’s menu while also including a touch of festive flavours. The menu, designed for a sharing-style experience, will include an array of Middle Eastern delicacies and favourites.

Arrazuna, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, Dec 24, 7pm to 10pm, starts at Dhs349, Tel: (0) 4 666 1617, @arrazunadubai

Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman

Bull & Bear is offering a four-course dinner that draws on traditions this Christmas Eve. Dishes such as squash & chestnut pithivier, corn-fed chicken with black truffle, wild seabass Bouillabaisse, and wagyu beef cheek bourguignon. For dessert lovers, delight in sticky toffee pudding soufflé with Madagascan vanilla miso caramel and more.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dec 24, 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs495, Tel: (0) 4 515 9888, @bullandbear.difc

Tasca

Guests are invited this Christmas Eve to indulge in a decadent sharing menu celebrating Portugal’s most-loved festive dishes. Highlights include foie gras tartine with grapes and Azores Island cheese, lagareiro octopus with roasted potatoes, to name a few. There will also be Portuguese live music throughout the evening.

Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs750, Tel: (0) 4 777 2231, @tascadubai

Casa Amor

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a relaxed, bohemian-inspired beachside experience at Casa Amor. Framed by the Arabian Gulf, indulge in an a la carte menu blending Southern French flavours with festive delights, accompanied by live DJ beats just steps from the sea. A dreamy Christmas Eve by the beach.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 777 2223, @casaamordubai

Dhow and Anchor

Guests can enjoy a three-course, sharing-style menu with free-flowing beverages, including wines, cocktails, beers, spirits, and sparkling options. The Christmas Eve menu features dishes such as celeriac and blue cheese soup, traditional roast turkey breast with all the trimmings, and a choice of Christmas pudding or cheese platter for dessert.

Dhow and Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dec 24, 7pm to 10pm, starts at Dhs325, Tel: (800) 323232, @dhowandanchor

Porterhouse Steaks & Grills

Experience a magical Christmas Eve dinner at Porterhouse, with a sumptuous five-course set menu perfectly paired with a selection of beverages. The evening unfolds with the enchanting melodies of a live band, setting the perfect backdrop for your festive gathering.

Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs235, Tel: (0) 4 455 6677, @sofiteldubaipalm

L’Olivo Ristorante

Hosted at the inviting L’Olivo Ristorante, get ready to mingle and jingle your way around delectable carving stations featuring succulent turkey and all the mouthwatering trimmings or choose from a special set menu featuring international holiday delicacies. There will also be live performances with piano, cello, and violin performances.

L’Olivo Ristorante, Rixos The Palm, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs440, Tel: (0) 4 457 5454, @rixosthepalmdubai

Ceilo

Cielo has a festive Christmas buffet filled with holiday favourites, perfect for sharing with your loved ones. Indulge in a delightful spread of winter-inspired dishes, blending classic flavours with a touch of seasonal magic. Eat, drink, and sleigh your way through the holiday season.

Ceilo, FIVE LUXE, Dec 24, Dhs499, Tel: (0) 4 275 9999, @cielodxb

Turquoise

Prepare to be enchanted by the Christmas Eve Dinner at Turquoise Restaurant.

Indulge in a culinary journey combining traditional flavours with contemporary twists. Savour delectable dishes carefully curated for an unforgettable evening, with unlimited, free-flowing food and beverage, paired with live entertainment.

Turquoise Restaurant, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Dec 24, 7pm to 10pm, starts at Dhs265, Tel: (0) 56 2192 898, @rixospremiumdubai

Brunello

Brunello Restaurant is offering a feast this Christmas Eve with Mediterranean Noël, a holiday buffet that brings the vibrant coastal flavors of the Mediterranean to life in an elegant setting. Guests can enjoy live music, seasonal activities for the kids, and even a visit from Santa himself.

Brunello Restaurant, Kempinski Hotel & Residences,Dec 24, 7pm to 1pm, starts at Dhs375 per person, Tel: (0) 4 444 2000, @kempinskipalm

The Bay

A delightful dining experience awaits this Christmas Eve at The Bay, where a welcoming, family-friendly ambience sets the stage for a memorable celebration. Guests can savour the essence of the holiday season with a curated five-course menu, featuring rich Mediterranean flavours and a relaxed atmosphere in a stunning beachside setting.

The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs320, Tel: (0) 4 777 2233, @mo_jumeira

At.mosphere

This Christmas Eve, At.mosphere will transform into a festive wonderland, offering guests a sophisticated five-course tasting menu that combines seasonal flavors with world-class culinary artistry. Each dish is crafted to evoke the warmth and nostalgia of a traditional holiday meal, elevated to the standards of fine dining.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Dec 24, 5.30pm to 8.30pm, 8.45pm to 11.30pm, Dhs1,250, Tel: (0) 4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

Demon Duck

Demon Duck is offering a special festive set menu that brings together the best of Chinese and broader Asian culinary traditions. The exclusive holiday menu is designed to impress with a selection of dishes that blend seasonal ingredients and exciting Asian influences. There will also a live performance by the Sam Tring Duo.

Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dec 24 and 25, 6pm to 10.30pm, 4-course for Dhs450, six-course for Dhs620, Tel: (0) 4 319 4797, @demonduckdubai

Alizée

Celebrate the season with a special Christmas Eve dinner at Alizée Restaurant, where the charm of the French Riviera meets the lush setting of Banyan Tree Dubai. This exclusive set menu combines festive flavors with refined French culinary artistry. Enjoy a joyful atmosphere enhanced by the soulful sounds of the Katerina Duo.

Alizée, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dec 24, 6pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs495, Tel: (0) 4 556 6666, @alizeedubai

Pierchic

Enjoy festive lunch and dinner this Christmas Eve at Pierchic. A festive set menu has been prepared, which you can enjoy surrounded by the ocean and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. If the set menu isn’t for you, you can also choose from a la carte options to make your festive dinner special.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dec 24, 1pm to 10pm, set menu at Dhs580, Tel: (800) 323232, @pierchicdubai

The Locale

Head to The Locale for a festive dinner buffet that promises to fill your heart and plate with holiday cheer. Choose from a spectacular selection of seasonal dishes, from classic roasts to irresistible desserts. Bring your appetite, as the buffet is a proper feast and Christmas is a time for feasting. There will also be a live band.

The Locale, Andaz The Palm, Dec 24, 7pm to 10pm, starts at Dhs350, Tel: (0) 4 581 4038, @andazdubaithepalm

