As Union Day approaches in Abu Dhabi…

The days get shorter and the nights get longer and things get more and more fun in the capital. This week, as always, we have an eclectic mix of activities that will keep your weekdays busy but still fun, which is the best way to do it in the capital. Take your pick.

Monday, November 25

Brave Ferrari World’s roof walk

The Roof Walk is back, which means this is your chance to walk on the world’s largest Ferrari logo surrounded by stunning views of Yas Island. Experiences start at Dhs195.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (600) 51115. @ferrariworldyasisland

Make the most of the stunning weather at The Milky Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waseem sherief | India (@waseemsherief)



This isn’t an Earth-bound formation or nature spot but a place from which you can witness a rare sight in the UAE. This location is just an hour and a half out from Abu Dhabi towards Al Ain and offers the perfect vantage point and conditions to spot The Milky Way in the sky. It’s a night time haunt, so make sure you drive down after sunset and bring a nice picnic with you to spot our stunning galaxy.

Tuesday, November 26

Try a new restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi) From the brilliant mind of chef Akmal Anuar and hospitality heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, Dubai favourite, Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori has taken shape at Abu Dhabi’s own Marina Mall. With its Dubai outpost in the Al Wasl area, Goldfish serves up quintessential favourites as well as dishes with a welcome twist – clay pots, sushi rolls, ramen and more. A relaxed ambiance makes this one of the mall’s primary eats, and we suggest heading over to one of Abu Dhabi’s original favourites. Goldfish, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi, @goldfishabudhabi

Get an epic turkey takeaway Savor a traditional festive feast at home and let Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s Verso restaurant take care of things on the food front. You’ll be able to serve up a delicious stuffed 6kg to 7kg roast turkey accompanied by a wide range of traditional trimmings and sides like cranberry sauce, gravy, baked bread pudding, roasted carrots, parsnips and more. At Dhs 600, with ordering at 24 hours in advance. Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, Al Bateen, Tel: (0)2 510 1234, hyatt.com Wednesday, November 27 Get some pub grub at Broadway If a restaurant is supposed to transport you somewhere, then Broadway is a hop, skip and an Emirates Palace taxi ride to New York City. Think blinding lights, yellow Ford taxi cabs, hot copies of the Wall Street Journal and for fans of caped crusaders, Gotham City. Broadway arrived at the Mandarin Oriental only a year ago, and what immeidately grabbed our attention was a beautiful selection of handy bar snacks and refreshing beverages Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 3:00pm to 1:00am, Saturday 12:30pm to 1:00am, Tel: (0)2 690 7999, @broadway.uae

You might also like Your complete guide to Abu Dhabi's Mother of the Nation festival

Thursday, November 28

Spartan Beast World Championship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spartan Race Middle East (@spartanmiddleeast)



The 4th edition of the Spartan Beast World Championship will be held at the Al Wathba Desert from November 28 to December 1, which will see thousands of professional and amateur athletes as well as fitness enthusiasts compete. The event will also include a range of live entertainment and wellness offerings.

Spartan Beast World Championship, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, Nov 28 to Dec 1, arabia.spartan.com

Images: Supplied/Getty