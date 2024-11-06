Sponsored: Gear up for an adrenaline-fueled weekend at Yas Plaza Hotels…

This Abu Dhabi Race Weekend, taking place from December 5 to 8, Yas Plaza Hotels is the place to be. Just a stone’s throw from the circuit, it’s your ticket to indulgent dining and late-night revelry. With six incredible foodie pop-ups and a buzzing afterparty, here’s everything you need to know:

Filini Garden and Antonia

Start your culinary lap with a taste of Italy. Antonia’s Roman-style square pizzas, from the burrata pizza to the diavola, are crafted with a 72-hour fermented dough for the perfect bite. Combining the mastery of Chef Marco from Filini Garden and Chef Simone from Antonia, the partnership promises a culinary journey steeped in Italian authenticity with elegant classics like veal shank milanese and sea bream with saffron chickpea cream. Don’t miss the Italian Swing Band Trio for the ultimate dolce vita vibe.

Lila Taqueria at Amerigos

Amerigos welcomes diners to Lila Taqueria, where Chef Shaw Lash crafts wood-fired magic with Mexican flair. Think tacos grilled over wood fire, Lamb Al Pastor, and shrimp with a chipotle-honey glaze. Save room for the Churros—cinnamon-dusted perfection served with sea salt caramel sauce.

Stills and CarniStore

This collaboration between Stills and CarniStore is the ultimate pitmaster’s BBQ hub. Indulge in expertly smoked dishes like the 12-hour Brisket, Korean Flanken Short Ribs, and the indulgent Double SmashBurger. Stills’ signature offerings, including Salmon and Hass Avocado and Mushroom Flatbread, perfectly round out the BBQ feast.

Rangoli and Spice Lab Tokyo

Discover an exciting collaboration where Rangoli serves traditional Indian dishes like Smoked Lamb Chops and Lamb Biryani, while Spice Lab Tokyo, led by celebrity chef Tejas Sovani, redefines Indian cuisine using Japanese techniques. Standout dishes include Donabe Hyderabadi Oxtail Biryani and Wagyu Sirloin, offering a unique umami twist to familiar flavours.

Belgian Café

In partnership with 1758, Belgian Café serves up an authentic Biergarten atmosphere this race weekend. Relish classics like Flammkuchen, Tiger Prawns in Garlic Butter, and the iconic BBC Burger, paired with premium 1758 Belgian IPAs.

Y Bar

Y Bar focuses on bold Asian flavours, so you can dive right into dishes such as the Peruvian-Inspired Salmon Crudo, Gochujang Chicken Wings, and the Chicken Katsu Sandwich. The highlight, however, is the Ramen Bar, featuring delicious options such as Shoyu Chicken Ramen and Spicy Miso Ramen, perfectly complemented by the Wine Lab, featuring over 50 premium wine labels.

The After-Party at Central Plaza

When the checkered flag drops, the party starts. DJs, live bands, and food trucks inspired by F1 circuits bring the energy all weekend long, from 5pm to 3am.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island, December 5 to 8, 2024. yasplazahotels.com

Images: Supplied