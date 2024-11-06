Welcoming November in Abu Dhabi…

The days get shorter and the nights get longer and things get more and more fun in the capital. This week, as always, we have an eclectic mix of activities that will keep your weekdays busy but still fun, which is the best way to do it in Abu Dhabi. Take your pick.

Monday, November 4

Go winter wandering at Park Market

Park Market at Umm Al Emarat Park is back for a fourth season, and it’s going to be better than ever. From 4pm to 10pm, explore local vendors, artisanal crafts and delectable food options, perfect for a family day out.

Park Market, Umm Al Emarat Park, Fri and Sat, 4pm to 10pm, until Mar 29, 2025, @ummalemaratpark

Pop in to Al Ain’s camel market

You’ll find this dromedary expo about 15 minutes outside of downtown Al Ain. The camel is of central importance to the UAE story, and their trade still takes place in these bustling market places today.

Al Ain, daily 6am to 7pm (although most of the trading happens first thing), visitabudhabi.ae

Tuesday, November 5

10th Traditional Handicrafts Festival

The 10th Traditional Handicrafts Festival will take place from October 29 to November 17 2024. The event, taking place at Al Ain’s Souq Al Qattara, will showcase the work of skilled Emirati artisans as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to safeguard and promote Emirati craftsmanship and cultural heritage, while nurturing a vibrant cultural ecosystem.

Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Al Qattara, Al Ain, Oct 29 to Nov 17, @visitabudhabi

Sink your teeth into a limited-edition submarine sandwich

Subway’s new “Footlongest Crunch Series” in collaboration with Doritos is inspired by the popular regional habit of adding a bold flavour of crunch into your favourite sandwiches. The launch features two new subs, a freshly-made salad, and the ultimate side of Footlong Loaded Dorito, the latest addition to Subway’s Series menu which includes a collection of freshly made, chef-curated sandwiches. Now available at a Subway near you, get your hands on this limited-edition collab asap. Why? Because you should let Subway do it for you.

@subwayuae

Wednesday, November 6

Tibetan Singing Bowl Sound Healing

The session will start with a guided visualisation meditation followed by a sound bath with Tibetan Singing Bowls. Participants will be lying down with the option to sit down throughout. Sound healing is a journey that relaxes the body, clears the subconscious, calms the mind and activates the body’s natural healing systems.

Bodytree Studio, Abu Dhabi, Nov 6, 7pm to 8pm, Dhs120, @bodytreestudio

Thursday, November 7

Meet some wrestling stars in the capital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Patrona UAE (@la_patrona_uae)



The Lucha Libre Fest is a one of a kind experience, coming to the UAE. In neighbouring Dubai, be enthralled as skilled luchadores dazzle with jaw-dropping flips and daring moves, highlighting a Mexican cultural jewel. But first, in Abu Dhabim there’s a special meet-and-greet at La Patrona, where the luchadores will share their experiences and life as wrestlers.

Lucha Libre Fest, LA PATRONA Abu Dhabi, Nov 7, 5pm till late, @mexicanbusinesscouncilinuae

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (@adgolfchamps)

The 19th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship returns to Yas Links this November, and the top 70 players on the Race to Dubai rankings will battle it out for a place in the final event of the season. In addition to all the action on the green, there will also be unmissable entertainment to be enjoyed throughout the day in the championship village.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 to 10, @adgolfchamps