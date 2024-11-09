Busy week, busier weekend…

You wished for it, you waited for it, and now it’s here. Here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Enjoy…

Friday, November 22

Catch some Disney Classics with Lang Lang

Internationally-renowned pianist Lang Lang is bringing some of your favourite Disney soundtracks to the Etihad Arena in a captivating performance this weekend, that is sure to bring back your best childhood memories. Hear from the accomplished musician here.

Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145. ticketmaster.ae

Welcome the weekend at the Emirates Palace Beach Club

Luxury is your plus one at the Emirates Palace Beach Club, as you stroll down a beachfront that runs over a kilometre long. In time for the cooler months, there’s a great new day pass deal with redeemable F&B credit at their two beach eats, Cascades and Alma. During the week, it’s priced at Dhs400 with a Dhs200 F&B credit for adults, while for kids, it’s priced at Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. On Saturday and Sunday, it’s priced at Dhs450 for adults (non-redeemable) and at Dhs250 for kids. These prices are also applicable on public holidays.

Emirates Palace Beach Club, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, 7:00am to 9:00pm daily, Mon to Fri Tel: (0) 2 690 7311, @mo_emiratespalace

Witness striking art pieces at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi is set to host an inspiring art pop-up with Salama Gallery, and the two-day exhibition will be open to the public from November 21 to 23. Experience a dynamic collection of artworks, interactive sessions, and guided tours designed to enrich the evolving narrative of Emirati artistry firsthand.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, November 21 to 23. @rosewoodabudhabi

Saturday, November 23

Celebrate contemporary musicians at Wireless 2024

One of the capital’s top celebrations of music is coming to town this weekend with Wireless Middle East. Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and his Opium collective, comprising Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will headline on Saturday, bringing you a new wave of rap inspired by Carti’s hometown music scene. They join some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today, including UK rapper 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat, as well as American Rap powerhouses A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Saweetie.

Wireless 2024, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 23, from Dhs345. wirelessfestival.me

The Michelin Guide Food Festival is in town

Foodies will have plenty to get excited about this weekend, with the world-class Michelin Guide Food Festival back in town to treat you to some of the finest culinary offerings from Abu Dhabi and from around the world. From Michelin-awarded global brands as well as homegrown talents to be treated to, there’s plenty for everyone – no matter which cuisine you lean towards. Experience winning brands such as 99 Sushi Bar, ERTH, Hakkasan Talea, Tean and LPM, plus Crony in Japan, Evvai of Brazil, Restaurant Allen from Seoul, Casa Vigil from Argentina, Esquina Común from Mexico, Samrub Samrub Thai from Thailand and Vino Locale from Turkey. Wow indeed, and bon appetit.

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, November 22 to 24, from Dhs85. platinumlist.net

Watch lightning-fast cricketing action at the ADT1o

The eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 has landed at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, with the tournament kicking off this weekend. The fastest format of the game promises spectacular entertainment and a slew of surprises. Ahead of game one, New York Strikers skipper and paceman Mohammad Amir said, “In this format, you get to learn a lot as a bowler. You’re always under pressure and on your toes, and you need to find solutions fast.” That sums it up, so see you there.

Abu Dhabi T10 League, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Nov 21 to Dec 2, 2024, @t10league

Sunday, November 24

Experience a superb eight-hands dinner at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

As part of this weekend’s MICHELIN Guide Food Festival, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental will host an exclusive eight-hands dinner on Sunday, November 24. It will bring together an exceptional line-up of globally acclaimed chefs such as Chef Lee Kok Hua, Executive Chef of Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Chef Jesús Sánchez of Cenador de Amós in Spain, Chef Michihiro Haruta of Japan’s Crony and Chef Hans Neuner of Ocean in Portugal. Together, they will craft an eight-course tasting menu inspired by the sea, celebrating culinary artistry and innovation. Michelin excellence guaranteed.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sunday November 24, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs1000. @hakkasanabudhabi

Head to the amazing Sheikh Zayed Festival

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival is back to thrill families until February 28 in the Al Wathba area, with 27 countries, 6,000 events, 1,000 performances and the Union Parade headlining this year’s edition. There’s a lot more to know about it all – and here’s our handy guide. Enjoy.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, November 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025, Dhs10. @zayedfestival

Step back in time at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances is a stunning new exhibition and it’s all the rage at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Witness some stunning pieces by Van Gogh, Georges Seurat and others in this new exhibition curated with loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and other major museums in France. If you’re nerdy for art, don’t miss this.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until February 9, 2025, Dhs60. Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae