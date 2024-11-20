The American rappers replace Karan Aujla and Flo Milli, who will no longer be performing at Etihad Park on November 23…

Wireless Abu Dhabi returns to Etihad Park on Saturday November 23, and ahead of this Saturday’s music festival, two new performers have been added to the bill. Replacing Karan Aujla and Flo Milli will be American Rap powerhouses A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Saweetie.

Tickets for this Saturday’s festival are still on sale, priced from Dhs345 and available via ticketmaster.ae.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, born Julius Dubose, is a rapper and singer who rose to fame thanks to his 2017 debut album gaining international attention. The album, The Bigger Artist, featured the hit single Drowning, which was followed up with projects including Hoodie SZN and Artist 2.0.

And known as much for her infectious personality as her catchy beats Saweetie will hit the stage at Etihad Park this Saturday, bringing her catchy hits like Icy Girl, Tap In and Best Friend to Abu Dhabi.

The two rap stars join a line-up of global icons and rising stars in hip-hop, R&B, and rap. Headlining this year’s bill will be newly announced Playboi Cart, who replaced initially announced SZA. Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and his Opium collective, comprising Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will headline in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, bringing you a new wave of rap inspired by Carti’s hometown music scene.

They join some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today, including UK rapper 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat.

Wireless 2024, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 23, from Dhs345. wirelessfestival.me