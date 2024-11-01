Cut out the noise…

While airy al fresco terraces, breathtakingly beautiful bars and incredible interiors are all very valid reasons to visit the UAE capital’s prized restaurants, sometimes it’s privacy you seek for a memorable celebration with friends and family, or so you can seal the deal in peace.

Here are 3 Abu Dhabi restaurants with great private dining rooms.

The Hideaway

Check in for your trip to the Windy City circa 1920, the next time you’re over at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. While their cool Chicago-themed steakhouse Butcher & Still is reason enough to visit, make sure to navigate the secret corridor leading to The Hideaway, an exclusive dining room and speakeasy-style bar for those who want privacy and a relaxed vibe. Hint: you just might find yourself in the back seat of a Cadillac here.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, 4pm to midnight, min. spend Dhs10,000. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fsabudhabi

COYA Abu Dhabi

This popular name in the capital is often advertised as an after-work spot, and packs a great food and beverage menu, as well as stunning interiors and seating that overlooks the Al Maryah Canal. All that said, their private dining room is excellent for intimate dinners, and is also directly accessible by elevator. If you’re heading over to discuss business, it also has a smartboard that can be used for meetings or to display branding. Booking is based on availability.

COYA Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs2,000 (min. spend). Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Talea

This high-class Italian eat at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is repeatedly honoured for its incredible menu and service, and is the ideal place to dine at whether you’re over to experience fine Italian food and wine, celebrate a special occasion, or discuss business in a high-class venue that will almost instantly remind you of The Sopranos. But when it’s a bigger party you’re dining with and want a private space, make sure to check out their amazing private dining room. More seats, less noise, same great menu and service.

Talea, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @taleauae