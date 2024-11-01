Sponsored: Sign up now…

If you or someone you know is making their way to Dubai, consider a stay at Al Khoory Hotels. Part of the Al Khoory Group, there are hotels dotted across Dubai at cost-effective and convenient locations.

Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel in Deira is just a few minutes away from the International Airport, and in Al Barsha, Al Khoory is a few meters away from popular Mall of the Emirates.

There are hotels across Al Quoz, Satwa and Bur Dubai where you can enjoy the best that Old Dubai has to offer. Pick the branch that suits your itinerary best, but no matter which one you choose, you will be served with unforgettable Emirati hospitality.

Planning a stay? Al Khoory Hotels has launched their loyalty program – Hayakum Al Khoory, which means you can enjoy additional perks during your stay.

This includes receiving an additional discount of up to 25 per cent on all bookings for one year, plus early check-in and late check-out until 4pm (subject to availability). You’ll also get priority reservations to the hotel’s restaurants, spas and other facilities.

Heading out to explore Dubai? You can obtain a 50 per cent discount for Emirati Local Tours with Heritage Express.

The concierge team will be able to assist you with all your tour bookings, transportation and reservations.

With the loyalty program, you can also take advantage of a 24-hour cancellation.

At Al Khoory Hotels, you are promised an eco-friendly stay with green practices perfect if you’re practicing sustainability. The rooms are family-oriented and non-smoking to promote a healthier environment.

Bringing little ones? They can enjoy a number of facilities at the hotel so they will never be bored.

Beyond the room, head to the pool for a refreshing retreat, or hit the gym to burn off some calories. To soothe aching muscles, head to the spa to relax and rejuvenate.

And of course, there are unique culinary experiences in the hotel to keep your hunger at bay. Across the hotels, you can find flavours from across the world including authentic Levantine cuisine at Al Baha, Indian and International at Spices, Italian flavours at Latrio Restaurant and more.

You can even plan corporate or leisure events here, including weddings and private parties.

Want to sign up? Visit alkhooryhotels.com/hayakumloyaltyprogram or call the team on 04 314 6200 or get in touch via WhatsApp on 050 500 6611.

Al Khoory Hotels Group, Tel: (0)4 314 6200, alkhooryhotels.com