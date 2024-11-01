Sponsored: Redefining weekend brunch…

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is launching the all new ‘Dock & Brunch’ at Origins—a waterfront experience that combines Dubai Marina’s spectacular views, live entertainment, and a delicious brunch spread perfect for family and friends. Every Saturday, guests are invited to soak up the relaxed, breezy vibe of Dubai Marina while enjoying a refreshing mix of mouthwatering bites, signature drinks, and live beats, making it a must for a lively weekend escape.

Stunning Waterfront Views: Set along the Dubai Marina promenade, the brunch offers a picturesque view of yachts against the skyline, providing an ideal backdrop for a relaxed afternoon.

Delicious Brunch Buffet: Origins brings a tempting spread of international dishes, crafted to suit every taste. From classic brunch favorites to creative chef-inspired plates, there’s something for everyone to savor.

Live Entertainment: To complete the experience, enjoy live music that adds a chill, upbeat ambiance, setting the tone for a fun, social afternoon.

Family-Friendly Vibes: Perfect for a family outing or a gathering with friends, Dock & Brunch combines sophistication with a casual atmosphere, welcoming guests of all ages.

Convenient Timing: Happening every Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm, it’s the perfect midday escape for city-dwellers and visitors alike.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club has carefully curated the Dock & Brunch to reflect the best of Dubai’s social scene, creating a memorable way to embrace the weekend while surrounded by luxe marina views and a top-tier culinary experience.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, Every Sat, 1pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs199, house package Dhs299, Tel: (0) 4 550 8888, @vidahotels

Images: Supplied