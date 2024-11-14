Desert glamping gets a luxe upgrade…

Load up the car with your weekend bag and buckle up to hit miles of highway, because close to three hours away from urban living lies Bab Al Nojoum, Bateen Liwa. The popular escapist hospitality brand, whose collection of awe-striking overwater villas in Hudayriyat, glamping options in Mugheirah, and in Liwa, a collection of 55 almost under-the-radar villas tucked away under the stars, never fails to impress. Let’s unpack everything you can experience with a stay here.

Villa

We’re booked into a one-bedroom villa, which is spacious inside and out. On the other side of floor-to-ceiling windows lies a temperature-controlled plunge pool, in which you can either cool off with a plunge under the stars or get in some fitness work as you’re enveloped with views of red dunes. The tranquility is unmatched, and you can hear the breeze in fleeting moments that reminds you of how far out you really are.

The living room is cosy, compact and well-equipped, with hand-sewn wall art celebrating the region’s heritage. There are jumbo screens in both the living room and bedroom, if your version of a staycation is bingeing on Hollywood’s finest action flicks or laugh-out-loud sitcoms. Your standard Nespresso machine, a mini fridge, a nifty selection of healthy teas from Dilmah and coffee pods line the kitchenette counter, and something that caught our eye was the Ma Hawa bottles of drinking water – claiming to be “pure water from air”.

In the bedroom, a welcome addition we rarely otherwise see is a wireless charger on your nightstand. When you’re ready to jump in the shower and get refreshed and ready, you can enjoy skincare products from Just Herbs.

Food and Drink

Their chief eat, 28 Degrees, does a lavish a la carte breakfast as well the chefs’ daily set menus with international and Arabic cuisines served. Why 28 Degrees? Because it’s “the perfect temperature for a soiree, and the perfect balance designed to inspire all things outdoors”.

If it’s in-room dining you prefer, there’s an impressive selection of eats available just a QR code away on the home screen of your television. Breakfast is delivered to your villa on a golf cart from 6.30 am to 10am, and since we’re spending the day in the desert, we’re inclined to order the Arabic breakfast (Dhs90) which includes shakshuka, foul medames, veggies and a selection of fresh bread varieties, including croissants, white and whole-wheat donuts, freshly brewed tea and Arabic coffee. For lunch and dinner, available on their all-day dining menu 11am to 11pm, you can treat yourself to options like the lamb harara soup (Dhs90) or a Bateen Caesar salad (Dhs90), before moving to heavier options such as the grilled tiger prawns with lemon butter sauce (Dhs120) or crispy skin salmon (Dhs80). There’s also the mezze platter (Dhs80), served hot or cold, perfect for sharing.

Activities

Bab Al Nojoum celebrates the slogan, “love life outside”. When you’re booked for a stay here, you’re also recommended a list of active adventures such as sandboarding and an intense trek through the dunes at sunset. Other fun activities include volleyball, karaoke nights, sand arts, and communal barbecue dinners.

Rates

A one-bedroom villa is priced from Dhs915.

What’s On Verdict: Genuine escapism awaits amid one of the world’s most picturesque desert locations, at Bateen Liwa.

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa, Liwa, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 894 8888. @babalnojoum_liwa