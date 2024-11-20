Sponsored: One thousand hotels across the world…

Mercure Hotels is celebrating a significant milestone – the opening of its 1000 addresses across 65 countries.

Mercure hotels across the world celebrated, and here in the UAE, you can join in to mark this monumental milestone at Mercure Dubai Deira, one of its flagship addresses.

The occasion saw the global launch of Mercure’s innovative 1000-Hours of Local Flavours (42-day), a menu concept offering special dishes and beverages celebrating the authentic flavours of each destination. This limited-time experience brings Mercure’s dedication to local discovery to life.

What’s On the menu?

Here in Dubai, Mercure is showing regionally-inspired dishes and beverages, crafted in collaboration with local suppliers. The menu is available daily at Farmstead and Atmos Pool Lounge.

There’s UAE rack of lamb, slow-cooked in a traditional terracotta pot, garnished with pistachios, and served with risotto, roasted cherry tomatoes, and spiced gravy. If you’re vegetarian, there’s a Maghribiya tagine prepped with locally sourced farm vegetables, served with Jebel Jais olives and saffron sauce. You can also opt for the vegetable dolma-stuffed baby marrow with cinnamon rice and mint yogurt sauce.

If you prefer fish, there’s the Sultan casserole, which is served with locally sourced asparagus, microgreens, and saffron tahini sauce.

End your meal with a pistachio honey cake using local honey, paired with a 24-carat karak chai made with spices, herbs and milk and garnished with gold leaf.

For sips, there’s a Royal Princess cocktail which blends vanilla vodka, homemade apricot liqueur, tamarind, pomegranate juice and more, finished with a smoky rosemary. Or you can opt for Agarwood Fashioned cocktail, a sophisticated twist on the classic Old Fashioned made with homemade spice bitters, spice-infused bourbon whiskey, and agarwood smoke.

The set menu will cost you Dhs159 with two signature cocktails per person.

Make your reservations on 04 491 0971.

Mercure Dubai Deira is located in the heart of the city in in the vibrant Deira district. The hotel seamlessly blends modern comfort with the enchanting charm of Dubai’s heritage.

Mercure Dubai Deira, Al Khaleej Street, Deira, daily 12pm to 11pm, until Dec 11. Tel: (0)4 491 0971. @mercuredeira