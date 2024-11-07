Laugh out loud with Guz Khan…

Comedian and star of BBC’s Man Like Mobeen, Guz Khan is coming to Dubai next year, in January, 2025, taking centre stage at the Dubai Opera for a night of side-splitting comedy. Making a stop in Dubai as part of his comedy tour, he will be performing on January 20, 2025.

This insanely hilarious comedy tour is being brought to Dubai after a surge of demand for his unique blend of wit, charm and sharp, observational, humour, and tickets are to go on sale at livenation.me, so keep an eye out for that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guz Khan (@guzkhanofficial)



Guz Khan first broke out onto the comedy scene for his BAFTA-nominated role in Man Like Mobeen, and more appearances on hit shows such as Taskmaster, The Last Leg, Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie To You, and QI. He has also appeared in some pretty big films, some of which you would recognise yourself. Army of Thieves, The Bubble on Netflix and Four Weddings and A Funeral on Hulu.

More like this…

Jake Lambert is making a pitstop in Dubai as he goes on his first national tour. The comedian hits the stage telling stories about navigating through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and questioning our need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Name sound familiar? He’s been supporting Michael McIntyre on his worldwide tours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall)



The brilliant Jack Whitehall will perform right here in Dubai. But he won’t be alone. The award-winning comedian, actor and writer will be joint by his father, Michael Whitehall on stage at the Coca-Cola Arena for an exclusive performance on Friday, February 14, 2025. You may have caught the duo, who couldn’t be more polar opposite on the popular Netflix series Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father. And if you loved it, you’ll catch the same hilarious antics on stage.

Guz Khan, Dubai Opera, Dubai, Jan 20, 2025, @guzkhanofficial

Images: Supplied