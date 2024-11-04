New month, new Netflix list…

As if the current list of never ending to-be-watched Netflix content isn’t enough, but Netflix do be spoiling us like that. We have some exciting releases this month including some more Love is Blind, Habibi. Happy streaming!

Series

Love is Blind, Habibi Reunion

Genre: Reality TV

Launching: Now available

The cast of the hit reality show returns in a reunion episode with explosive confrontations, unexpected revelations, and jaw-dropping drama.

Saudi Pro League: Kickoff

Genre: Sports

Launching: November 21

A docuseries that takes football fans behind the scenes of a league with the ambition to become one of the top leagues in the world.

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove

Genre: Action/Drama/Comedy



Launching: November 15

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.

Films

Pedro Páramo

Cast: Manuel García Rulfo, Tenoch Huerta, Dolores Heredia

Genre: Drama



Launching: November 6

Based on Juan Rulfo’s landmark novel, a man searches for his father, Pedro Páramo, in a town doomed by violence and the fury of a frustrated love.

The Piano Lesson

Cast: John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler

Genre: Drama



Launching: November 22

A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Our Little Secret

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth

Genre: Romance



Launching: November 27

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.

Documentaries

Our Oceans

Launching: October 20

Discover the stories beneath the surface of the water in this stunning nature documentary series, which explores each of the Earth’s five oceans.

Chef’s Table: Volume 7

Launching: October 27

Meet five world-class chefs who redefine culinary boundaries with delicious, innovative dishes honoring their diverse cultures and personal philosophies.

