Here's what's new on Netflix in the UAE this November
New month, new Netflix list…
As if the current list of never ending to-be-watched Netflix content isn’t enough, but Netflix do be spoiling us like that. We have some exciting releases this month including some more Love is Blind, Habibi. Happy streaming!
Series
Love is Blind, Habibi Reunion
Genre: Reality TV
Launching: Now available
The cast of the hit reality show returns in a reunion episode with explosive confrontations, unexpected revelations, and jaw-dropping drama.
Saudi Pro League: Kickoff
Genre: Sports
Launching: November 21
A docuseries that takes football fans behind the scenes of a league with the ambition to become one of the top leagues in the world.
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2
Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove
Genre: Action/Drama/Comedy
Launching: November 15
With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.
Films
Pedro Páramo
Cast: Manuel García Rulfo, Tenoch Huerta, Dolores Heredia
Genre: Drama
Launching: November 6
Based on Juan Rulfo’s landmark novel, a man searches for his father, Pedro Páramo, in a town doomed by violence and the fury of a frustrated love.
The Piano Lesson
Cast: John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler
Genre: Drama
Launching: November 22
A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
Our Little Secret
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth
Genre: Romance
Launching: November 27
After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.
Documentaries
Our Oceans
Launching: October 20
Discover the stories beneath the surface of the water in this stunning nature documentary series, which explores each of the Earth’s five oceans.
Chef’s Table: Volume 7
Launching: October 27
Meet five world-class chefs who redefine culinary boundaries with delicious, innovative dishes honoring their diverse cultures and personal philosophies.
