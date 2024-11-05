Art, workshops, panel sessions, and cool cool vibes…

Over winter, the culture scene in Dubai comes to life with art festivals and events, including the popular DIFC Art Nights. The biannual Art Nights is returning for its winter edition this month for nine days at the cool Gate Village, home to award-winning restaurants and art galleries.

DIFC Art Nights runs for nine days from Thursday, November 7 to 15, and it’s quite a special edition as it commemorates the 20th anniversary of DIFC. Your art-tastic night under the stars will feature public art displays (from local and international artists), exclusive panel talks, art performances, live art installations, family workshops, and musical entertainment.

The 18th edition of DIFC Art Nights is held in partnership with Christie’s, Dubai Culture, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Tashkeel, and Principle Consultants.

Your stroll through the lanes and buildings of DIFC will lead you to discover various forms of art from paintings and sculptures and even unique designs from designers in the artistic community.

Over the nine days, you can unleash your own creativity at workshops by Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children at Gate Village from 5pm to 9pm. You can try your hand at pottery on wheel, ceramic painting, linocut, and typography.

DIFC Arts Night has also teamed up with The Happy Box for workshops that span abstract art, mosaic art, Islamic art, origami, quilling, sculpture, and watercolour, among others.

You can find the workshop details here.

If you want to really dive in on the latest in the art world, attend the engaging panel sessions hosted by renowned figures from the art and investment worlds. They include Christies, Dubai Culture, and Tashkeel.

Other events to check out

This month, Dubai is also hosting Dubai Design Week at Dubai Design District from November 5 to 10, 2024. The milestone, decade-old edition will feature over 500 internationally acclaimed and emerging designers. Read more here.

At our favourite spot in Dubai, Alserkal Avenue is bringing back Alserkal Art Week from November 17 to 25, 2024. The week-long programme will feature more than 15 Alserkal galleries, screenings, performances, open studios, symposia, workshops, and slow art walks. Read more here.

For something a little different, Perform Sharjah has returned for its third season with plenty of productions you need to check out from now until January 2025. The best news? It’s free to attend, but reserve your spot online. Read more here.

Can’t get enough culture in Dubai? Visit this link here to stay up to date.

difcart.ae