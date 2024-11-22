Warm up to New Year’s Eve…

The end of the year always brings some massive parties to Dubai, and this year is no exception. If you’re looking to warm up for New Year’s Eve with a big gig, then you’ll want to get tickets for DJ Snake at the Coca-Cola Arena on Monday December 30.

Tickets are already on sale for the just-announced gig via coca-cola-arena.com, priced from Dhs199.

The French-Algerian DJ Snake has manufactured beats and featured on collabs for some of the biggest acts on the EDM, dance hall and hip-hop scene.

Since his breakout album in 2013, he’s spent over a decade releasing huge dancefloor-filling tracks that transcend genres, like Get Low, Lean On and Loco Contigo. Paired with his high-energy stage presence and the high-impact production he’s become a festival circuit favourite for, this is set to be a huge night of electronic music fun for fans in Dubai.

This will be the perfect warm-up for New Year’s Eve, which will see a whole host of DJs spin across Dubai on the final night of the year. At Zero Gravity, Joel Corry will headline on December 31, while visionary Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame will bring their one-of-a-kind NEO show to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. Nicky Romero headlines Barasti Beach, while it’s an all-star line-up of Dr. Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue and Willy William performing at the NYE gala at Rixos Premium Dubai.

DJ Snake at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Monday December 30, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Lead image: Facebook