Snap up your tickets now…

Dubai World Cup, one of the world’s most spectacular race days, returns next year on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the iconic Meydan Racecourse. It’s one of those not-to-be-missed occasions in Dubai, and if you’re looking to secure your tickets, there is an early-bird offer currently taking place from now until Tuesday, January 10, 2025.

The early-bird sale is available exclusively on hospitality and Apron Views tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ticketing packages

The Gallery

What you’ll get: brunch with a great view of the finish line at The Gallery, Dubai World Cup closing ceremony, and the post-race concert. Guests can enjoy afternoon tea, a delicious buffet, selected house drinks, and live entertainment.

Cost: Dhs960 early bird ticket for house package (Dhs1,200 thereafter), Dhs360 early bird ticket per child (Dhs450 thereafter).

Sky Bubble

What you’ll get: panoramic views from the iconic Sky Bubble, access to the lounge and dining area, live views of the race from the large TV screens, and access to the post-race live entertainment. It includes afternoon tea and live cooking stations for dinner with house drinks. (Note: seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis.)

Cost: Dhs680 early bird ticket for house package (Dhs850 thereafter).

Trackside

What you’ll get: Located opposite the finish line and adjacent to the Parade Ring, you will get views of the horseracing action and the Dubai World Cup closing ceremony. Includes an afternoon tea, live international cooking stations, and unlimited standard house drinks. You will also be able to purchase premium drinks.

Cost: Dhs1,600 early bird tickets for house package (Dhs2,000 thereafter), Dhs450 early bird ticket per child (Dhs360 thereafter).

The Terrace

What you’ll get: outdoor seating area from the centre of the Grandstand all the way to the end (allowing you to switch locations throughout the day, afternoon tea, and buffet dinner with house drinks. (Note: seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Large groups can be reserved on request)

Cost: Dhs2,080 early bird tickets (Dhs2,600 thereafter).

First Class Lounge

What you’ll get: Elevated views from the third floor, spacious outdoor seating and track-facing balcony, afternoon tea, bites from the interactive stations plus a dedicated menu available all day with house drinks.

Cost: Dhs2,400 early bird tickets with house drinks (Dhs3,000 thereafter), Dhs360 per child (Dhs450 thereafter).

Apron Views by McGettigan’s

What you’ll get: a vibrant social village with a variety of food and beverage outlets in an outdoor setting (trackside).

Cost: Dhs280 early bird tickets (Dhs350 thereafter).

Winner’s Circle Restaurant

What you’ll get: an exclusive private table at Meydan Grandstand’s iconic restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows, including a French afternoon tea and dinner menu with a premium beverage selection. You will also have access to the lawn area near the Parade Ring.

Cost: Dhs3,800 per person (minimum two-person booking).

Paddock View

What you’ll get: From the fifth floor of the Meydan Grandstand, you will get views of the finish line, the Parade Ring, the racetrack, and Dubai World Cup entertainment. You will get afternoon tea and an international buffet throughout the day with premium drinks and free-flowing bubbly.

Cost: D4,500 per person.

Private Suites

What you’ll get: an exclusive experience to entertain friends, family or clients from one of the Private Suites. All yours for the day with fantastic views of the track and a team to assist with your food and beverage needs.

Cost: From Dhs4,900 with a capacity for 10 people and above

Silks Restaurant

What you’ll get: This VIP restaurant offers outdoor seating with a grand view of the action, including the finish line, the Parade Ring, the racetrack, and the Dubai World Cup entertainment, guaranteeing a unique experience for its guests. Enjoy an afternoon tea, and an international buffet throughout the day together with premium drinks and free-flowing bubbly.

Cost: Dhs5,750 (minimum two-person booking).

Royal Enclosure

What you’ll get: A private chauffeur will take you from the Royal Enclosure bridge to the dedicated VIP entrance to the exclusive Majilis, where you can base yourself for the day. You will enjoy the races in comfort and luxury, paired with a delicious banquet with premium beverages and free-flowing bubbly.

Cost: Dhs12,000 per person (minimum two-person booking).

To purchase your Dubai World Cup tickets, visit dubairacingclub.com

About Dubai World Cup

In short, this is horseracing at its very best, with an eye-watering 30.5 million dollars in prize money across nine races to be won. But the spectacle isn’t just on the racetrack. The Guinness World Record-breaking Dubai World Cup closing ceremony is also sure to amaze as it lights up the sky. And of course, we will have a spectacular star-studded concert to complete the day.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae and we will bring you the latest Dubai World Cup updates