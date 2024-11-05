Of more than Fringe appeal to our Scottish expat chums…

Edinburgh – Scottish capital and home to a grand castle; Caledonian Crown Jewels and the very Tolkien-sounding ‘Stone of Destiny’ used for the coronation of Kings and Queens; a world-renowned comedy festival; UNESCO World Heritage Sites; golf courses; and a beautiful Old Town with vibrant bars, restaurants, hotels and markets.

Edinburgh was also the furnace that forged many literary icons, a brief check of the wordsmith census reveals such famous scribes as Arthur Conan Doyle and J.K. Rowling. It’s not just the arts, Edinburgh’s rolling hills and cobbled streets have also raised and inspired some of the greatest scientific minds to have ever lived – Charles Darwin, Alexander Flemming, Robert Louis Stevenson and Alexander Graham Bell, to name but a few.

What we’re saying is, that Edinburgh has, and continues to, disproportionately contribute to the grand cultural tapestry of the world we live in.

Oh Flyer of Scotland

Wonderful news then that Emirates will be reinstating their Dubai to Edinburgh (and back again) service later this year.

As of November 4, 2024 – EK23 departs Dubai at 2.50pm and arrives in Edinburgh at 7.05pm, local time. The return flight, EK24, leaves Edinburgh at 8.40pm and arrives in Dubai at 8.05am, the following day.

Does Emirates fly direct to Scotland?

Yes. With the existing daily Glasgow service, this means there will now be 14 direct flights per week to and from Bonny Scotland.

The Edinburgh route will be served by the gorgeous new Emirates A350-900 aircraft, with 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 259 seats in Economy.

Book now via the emirates.com website

Images: What’s On archive