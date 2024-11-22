Sponsored: Looking for a stylish way to celebrate the holidays?

Fouquet’s Dubai, the city’s chicest French brasserie, has pulled out all the stops this festive season. Whether it’s a Christmas Day brunch brimming with indulgent delights or a glamorous New Year’s Eve soirée, this is where French elegance meets Dubai’s vibrant energy.

The festive line-up

Christmas Eve

For those who love a touch of tradition with a side of luxury, the exclusive four-course dinner on December 24 is a must. Think foie gras terrine, velouté de châtaigne with fresh truffle, sole meunière, and the pièce de résistance – the signature Bûchette de Noël. At Dhs350 per person, it’s the perfect way to welcome the festivities with loved ones.

Christmas Day

On December 25, from 1pm to 5pm, gather your nearest and dearest for a luxurious brunch experience. Expect dishes like salmon gravlax and foie gras terrine, hearty mains such as roasted rib eye and wild mushroom risotto, and decadent desserts including crêpe suzette and millefeuille. Packages are priced at Dhs350 for soft beverages, Dhs450 for house beverages, and Dhs550 for premium beverages.

New Year’s Eve

If there’s one place to toast to 2025, it’s here. Start with grilled Brittany lobster and Oscietra caviar, indulge in roasted Wagyu filet mignon, and end with a champagne granite or hazelnut parfait. Prices range from Dhs2,500 per person in the Piano Room or Café Fouquet’s to Dhs8,000 for a spot at the exclusive rooftop restaurant – complete with live entertainment and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa.

Whether you’re toasting to Christmas or ringing in the New Year, Fouquet’s Dubai offers a sophisticated setting, impeccable service, and unforgettable flavours to celebrate the season in true Parisian style.

For reservations, call (0)4 524 5301 or email reservations-dubai@fouquets.com

Images: Provided