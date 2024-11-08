Experience the world on a plate this month…

Foodies in the capital will have plenty to get excited about in November, with the world-class Michelin Guide Food Festival and also Taste of Abu Dhabi returning to Abu Dhabi once again to treat you to some of the finest culinary offerings. From Michelin-awarded global brands as well as homegrown talents to be treated to, there’s plenty for everyone – no matter which cuisine you lean towards.

Michelin Guide Food Festival

The Michelin Guide Food Festival returns to Abu Dhabi’s regal Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental hotel this month, bringing with it a weekend of stirring culinary excellence from November 22 to 24 and inviting you to discover a slew of exciting culinary experiences.

Get set to be introduced to star chefs from an exquisite collection of 20 local and international Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants, their signature dishes, and brilliant brands, as they deliver masterclasses and offer expert-level insights into their kitchens across this three-day culinary extravaganza. You’ll also be able to enjoy a special marketplace featuring local producers, where you can pick up both products and experiences for your own culinary adventure.

If you’re wondering who the big names from Abu Dhabi’s own culinary landscape are, wonder no more. You’ll likely recognise local names such as the teams behind the capital’s four one-Michelin star restaurants: 99 Sushi Bar, ERTH, Hakkasan and Talea. You’ll also be able to feast on dishes prepared by the capital’s own Chef Akmal Anuar, and also from Tean, of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. From around the world, chefs from two Michelin Star restaurants such as Crony in Japan, Evvai of Brazil, and Restaurant Allen from Seoul will be in town, while one Michelin Star brands such as Casa Vigil from Argentina, Esquina Común from Mexicio, Samrub Samrub Thai from Thailand and Vino Locale from Turkey will hand you a passport of fabulous flavours from around the world.

Will this year’s edition of the Michelin Guide Food Festival top last year’s culinary fest at Louvre Park? Head down this month and you’ll see…

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, November 22 to 24, from Dhs85. platinumlist.net

Q&A with some of the best in the game

99 SUSHI, Chef Thinus van der Westhuizen: “The first time we received a Michelin star was a great recognition for the team, and it was a culmination of hard work. But it is one thing to receive the coveted Michelin star, and another to keep it. We are elated to be one of the restaurants to cook at the event this year, and it is an extreme honour.”

OTORO, Chef Akmal Anuar: “This is our second time here, we’ve been on the list three consecutive years and we remain positive and excited to maintain our standing. The Abu Dhabi culinary landscape is getting better with experienced concepts and execution.”

TEAN, Chef Kenan Abou Harmoush: “We are honoured that Tean has been featured in the Michelin Guide for Abu Dhabi Restaurants. As a chef, my goal has always been to bring the authentic flavors of the Levant to life ,to showcase the heart of Middle Eastern cuisine. The beautiful setting of Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort constantly inspires us to create dishes that marry tradition with the unique charm of this destination. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, motivating us to continuously elevate the dining experience for our guests.”

Taste of Abu Dhabi

Three whole days of culinary experiences waiting to be discovered…

Taste of Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s own annual celebration of food and fun is back, and this year’s edition is all set to wow you at Gateway Park South on Yas Island from November 14 to 17.

If you’re new to it all, here’s the brief: this is going to be a fun-filled weekend.

You’re going to see, taste and enjoy plenty. Whether it’s incredible creations from the city’s hottest eats, live entertainment served up by exciting bands and beat-filled DJ performances, or celebrity chef interactions, it’s all about to go down on Yas Island this month.

Last year’s edition welcomed over 16,000 hungry foodies. Your culinary journey will include fun pop-ups from as many as 16 of the UAE capital’s favourite restaurants, and that’s counting both established names on the circuit as well as new eats on the block. Each pop-up will serve a specially-curated menu of three to five taster-sized dishes, allowing you to explore the best of Abu Dhabi’s dining options under one roof. You’ll be able to explore Li Jiang from the Ritz to some of Yas Island’s winning eats such as Mika and Barbossa, as well as the region’s first microbrewery, CRAFT by Side Hustle, and the Bateen-housed Oak Room, one of this town’s finest steakhouses.

Renowned names in the game dropping in will include Marco Pierre White, José Pizarro, Sanjeev Kapoor, Mario Loi, Fred Casagrande and others, who will feature in celebrity chef demos, exclusive workshops and interactive sessions.

Get your tickets now, and we’ll see you there…

Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024, Gateway Park South, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 14 to 17, Dhs75 onwards (early bird). Tasteofabudhabifestival.com