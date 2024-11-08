Sponsored: Kick 2025 off with Barfly-ing colours…

Choosing where to spend New Year’s Eve can be a daunting task. There are so many options in this dazzling, nightlife-forward city, but if you wait too long, all the good stuff gets booked up.

So allow us to make it a little easier with a quick questionnaire:

Are amazing, elevated views important to you? How about fine, soul-filled, sit down dining? Does a live DJ dropping curated Buddha-Bar beats sound appealing? Free-flowing premium drinks? Craft mixology? An elegant yet easy sort of vibe? Hollywood themed-theatrics? Having a NYE that’s generally free of fuss, and firm on fun?

If the answer to all or most of these questions was ‘yes’, do we have the solution for you.

Pretty fly for the right NYE

Barfly by Buddha-Bar sits prettily on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, rising above the revellers of Palm West Beach – it offers seductive vistas of Ain Dubai, JBR, Dubai Marina and the wild blue yonder.

A soiree-ing hot spot all year round, Barfly comes alive for special occasions, leveraging its natural charm, famous fiesta-throwing Buddha-Bar lineage, low-light, plush lounge-style seating, effortless exotic chic aesthetic and a menu of the purest international culinary indulgence.

The end of 2024 is NYE

This New Year’s Eve, Barfly is rolling out the red carpet for a Hollywood-inspired bash so lavish it deserves its own Oscar.

The ‘A-list only’ affair is staged around a decadent four-course feast, with each plate delicately crafted to dazzle, and live performers and DJs ignite the dance floor. Revel in the gilt glamour of Tinseltown and prepare for the unexpected… because as always Barfly has a few surprises tucked up its sequined sleeve.

Prices start at Dhs800 per person, with an array of seating options that cater to every celebration style. For those seeking exclusivity, there’s a Champagne lounge and private room, complete with a dedicated DJ and space for up to 45 guests – a suitably suave spot for an intimate soirée.

With its blend of irresistible flavours, jaw-dropping entertainment, signature cocktails, and one of the best views in town, Barfly by Buddha Bar has set the stage for a New Year’s Eve to remember. If you’re ready to toast 2025 in true Hollywood fashion, call: (0)54 994 1460, or visit barflydubai.ae to reserve your spot now.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Pal Jumeirah, December 31 (NEED TIMINGS), from Dhs800. Tel: (0)54 994 1460, barflydubai.ae

Images: Provided