This November, Lana Lusa invites you to indulge in their newly curated lunch menu, bringing the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean and Portugal to the heart of Dubai. Located at the Four Seasons Private Residences on the Dubai Water Canal, Lana Lusa’s lunch selection is perfect for those seeking a mid-day treat that blends comfort with sophistication.

Kick off your meal with a choice of flavorful starters: try the rice croquettes, a spicy mix of tomato and cheese; savor the marinated sardines bruschetta, served on a crispy toasted baguette; or enjoy a classic quiche packed with veal ham, leek, and mushrooms, accompanied by a mixed salad.

For the main course, the options are equally tantalizing. Savor the pan-fried seabream fillet paired with wholesome quinoa, or try the duck rice—a rich, baked dish enhanced with smoky chorizo. Vegetarian diners will love the gnocchi, served in a velvety tomato sauce with creamy stracciatella and fresh basil.

End your meal on a sweet note with Lana Lusa’s pineapple cake, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or cool down with a refreshing sorbet in fruity flavors like raspberry, lemon, or passion fruit.

This delicious three-course lunch set is available for Dhs99, Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm. Gather friends or colleagues and experience Lana Lusa’s latest flavors for a delightful lunch break that won’t disappoint.

Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences, Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0) 4 380 1515, @lanalusadxb

