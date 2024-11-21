Travellers, listen up…

If you happen to be travelling into Dubai from now until the end of the year, you will receive a little memento stamped in your passport upon arrival: A special stamp featuring the ‘Zayed and Rashid’ logo.

The initiative is part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, which celebrates key national occasions in the UAE. It pays tribute to the nations Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The limited edition passport stamp is part of a campaign launched by creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

It features a black-inked photo featuring the Founding Fathers in an embrace. Lucky passengers travelling until December 31, 2024 will receive this stamp in their passport.

The #ZayedAndRashid campaign was launched in collaboration with 53 government, semi-government, and private sector entities and celebrates the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, whose vision and efforts laid the foundation for a nation that has become a global beacon for innovation, prosperity, and happiness.

The campaign began on November 3 with UAE Flag Day, and culminates on Eid Al Etihad on December 2, 2024. A range of events, activities and initiatives offered citizens, residents and visitors a reflective view on the remarkable journey made by the UAE since its formation.

This includes the reopening of Flag Garden and the iconic mural of the Founding Fathers displayed on the facade of The Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre.

Around the UAE, there will be plenty of cultural events and initiatives to partake in. You can read more about Eid Al Etihad here, and stay tuned to whatson.ae to find out what you can get up to to celebrate over the upcoming public holiday.

Images: mediaoffice.ae