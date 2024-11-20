Day to night with smooth-sailing coastal charm…

Of all of the great openings on this now-infamous J1 Beach, Almayass by the Sea is perhaps the easiest. What does easy mean? It means how you can show up as you are, no frills and fuss, how every bite of every dish is a comfort, how everything on the menu reminds you of a homely Lebanese restaurant, how you can kick back and relax, catch up with a friend or two, not worry about walking straight in your heels.

The Almayass name may echo in the ears of a few, bounce back and bring back memories of the beginnings, the very first branch in Abu Dhabi – located on The Galleria Al Maryah Island. My Lebanese acquaintances have spoken quite fondly of the family-run institution, recalling times when they would visit with their families on the regular. If they were looking for authentic, comforting Lebanese-Armenian food, this is where they went.

Ambiance…

Almayass by the Sea has retained all those pillars of hospitality, albeit with a prettier, more high-profile location, by the sea, as the name says. A combination of rife greenery, wooden furniture, maroon walls and shiny, rose gold drop lights elevates the space, making it perfect for that day-to-night transition. The venue is marked by stunning terraces, both upstairs and downstairs, and an endearing wallpaper pattered with whimsical pomegranates – a crowning ingredient of Lebanese food. This is a venue that is chic but welcoming still – that’s already a win.

Food…

Over the course of our meal, we sample a wide variety from the menu, some of our choice, some of the recommendations of the manager. Some of the highlights are the cheese buerek (Dhs32), a fried pastry filled with oozing, stretchy cheese. This is a star, although not having any fancy flavourants or spices, but still packed with freshness and bite, and an epic, Instagram-worthy cheese pull. The Almayass salad (Dhs61) is also a winner, a colourful mix of cucumber, tomato, radish, grapes, pomegranate seeds, onions, capsicum and more, with an olive oil and pomegranate molasses dressing – positively bursting with bright, fresh flavours and a summer-y crunch.

The stuffed vine leaves with yoghurt (Dhs48) are a classic, a must-try at any Lebanese spot. These fresh leaves are stuffed with rice and vegetables, and topped with a yoghurt sauce. Like everything else, there are no harsh spices, just loads of flavour from the tart yogurt sauce and the bitter leaves. The manti (Dhs83) recommended to me by a friend, is another classic, and a hearty dish made of little pockets of pastry and meat arranged in a dish and topped with yoghurt. Freshly baked, the meat pockets flourish a solid bite. It’s a comfort dish by all means.

A last highlight is the grilled octopus with chimichurri (Dhs160). Great seafood is the star of this spot’s menu, and besides the existing seafood dishes, diners can also choose their own catch from the fresh fare display. The octopus is grilled perfectly, with body and bite, and a delicious chew made deeply flavourful by the chimichurri. Pomegranate seeds add a touch of freshness to the whole affair. To finish off, we have the kanafet Almayass (Dhs55) – little mounds of pastry stuffed with cheese and soaked in a sugar syrup.

What’s On Verdict: Wholesome, hearty and homely – that’s Almayass by the Sea for you.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah, daily, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 214 5999, @almayass_dubai

Images: Supplied