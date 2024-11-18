Team What’s On shares their favourite new spots to eat, drink, and repeat—from buzzing brasseries to artisanal bakespaces…

As 2024 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on an incredible year in food—and what a 12 months it’s been. With new restaurants popping up almost weekly, Team What’s On looks back at the standout openings that captured our hearts and our taste buds. From internationally acclaimed venues to homegrown gems, these are the spots we suggest adding to your Dubai bucket lists. Ready to find your next go-to? Let’s dig in…

Alice Holtham, Group Editor

Jamavar

Forget everything you know about Indian food, and make reservations ASAP at Jamavar. The first international export from LSL Capital, the acclaimed London hospitality group by father-daughter duo Dinesh and Samyukta Nair, it’s a lesson in bold flavours and family-run warmth. The resulting restaurant, a licensed eatery on the Downtown Boulevard, is a regal dining room that wouldn’t look out of place in one of the stately homes of India’s most renowned families. The twinkling chandeliers and bold artworks stand out against a space of dark woods and smart sage green inside the restaurant, while the outside terrace with its canary yellow parasols, has a more playful aesthetic where you can sit and watch the world go by. At the helm, Culinary Director Surender Mohan – who’s been with the Nair family for many years – has curated a menu inspired by dishes from India’s royal kitchens. Try The Viceroy’s Caviar Selection, which pairs paneer stuffed kulchas with traditional condiments and heaps of caviar for something truly over-the-top; or the Malai Stone Bass Tikka, fragrantly finished with green cardamom and mint chutney. @jamavardubai

Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor

Bordo Mavi

One of Jumeirah Fishing Harbour’s lesser known but most brightly sparkling pearls – Bordo Mavi is a Turkish seafood restaurant from the team that brought us 3fils and BRIX. It’s worth making the trip for the Black Sea butter alone, but there’s so much bubbly, briny depth in the menu – try the prawn casserole, seabass shashlik skewers and the divine hamour pomodoro might be the exculpatory exception that proves the golden Italian rule of not mixing fish and cheese. It’s all dressed together by a very unDubai aesthetic – white stone with botanical flashes, wooden wattling, soft lights and lazy harbour views. A worthy third leg of 3fils tripod. @bordomavi.ae

Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor

SAL Saadiyat Island

Prized Burj Al Arab-based beach club concept, SAL arrived in the capital earlier this year, and the Abu Dhabi iteration located at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is no less gorgeous. Amid signature Saadiyat white sands and turquoise waters like nowhere else in the capital, SAL showcases shorefront luxury like few other spots do. Did we mention it’s also a really cool beach club? @sal_saadiyatisland

Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Tania’s Teahouse

Tania’s Teahouse – the Instagrammable pretty pink cafe previously on Jumeirah Beach Road, has a new address since June this year at Dubai Hills. And she’s no longer just a teahouse. The charming homegrown and popular cafe is all grown up now, evident from the neutral tones with pops of vibrant colour. I do miss the charming location on Jumeirah but, I absolutely adore the new, more ‘grown up look’. The best news? The new Tania’s is licensed offering plenty of lip-smacking (and photo-worthy) tea-inspired drinks. And since I have friends who don’t drink, I know they will be looked after because Tania’s also offers mocktails with 0 per cent alcohol. As for the food, I can’t remember the last time I thoroughly enjoyed an eggs Benedict. PS – the homemade english muffins are a unique pretty purple hue. The burrata pasta is an absolute treat as well, and you just have to try their unicorn cheesecake – a rainbow layered cheesecake. It truly is a place I would easily pick for meetings, a catch up with friends, to work from, or even just read. Well done, Tania. You’ve done it again! @taniasteahouse

Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Rare Cocktail Bar and Modern Brasserie

It’s hard not to have a memorable night at Rare, City Walk’s latest gem of a brasserie that’s already shaking up Dubai’s dining scene. Opened earlier this year by Table 85—the masterminds behind the dearly missed CMP Bar & Grill at The Pointe—Rare blends the charm of a buzzing New York bar with the elegance of an Art Deco Parisian brasserie. The vibe here is all about letting loose, with a menu that’s impossible to resist and interiors that redefine chic. Rare’s magic lies in the details: soulful service, stunning decor, and a knack for wowing every guest that steps through its doors. And not to mention their unbeatable ladies’ night every Wednesday, featuring oysters for just Dhs10. Menu must-tries include the crispy Brussels sprouts, fried olives, Wagyu striploin with wasabi cream, and pillowy ricotta agnolotti. Whether you’re planning a romantic date night, a lively catch-up with friends, a cozy family dinner, or a late-night rendezvous, Rare is the perfect pick. Go ahead—use any excuse you can to book a table. @theraredxb

Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

BKRY

It might just be my raging sweet tooth talking, but BKRY was the most pleasantly surprising opening of this year. You don’t really know what to expect when you hear the words ‘artisanal bakespace’ and this one was artisanal indeed, down to the fact that they manufacture their own butter and chocolate in-house, courtesy of the founder who cares deeply about the fine details. Located in Alserkal Avenue, BKRY is just what that space needs – something unique but still comforting. Every pastry is a work of art, bursting with flavour, and the mocktail mixology is unlike anything this city has ever seen. I sampled every single one of the concoctions on the menu, and every single one was so distinct and packed with unique ingredients, you could tell that real thought has been put into formulating them. Besides the pastries, they have some amazing options for savoury seekers, from fancy grilled cheeses to a quintessential beef burger, so it’s not just about sweet treats. The warehouse aesthetic welcomes breakfast dates, lunch parties and dinner shenanigans – BKRY does it all. Make sure to cop a cinnamon bun and a bacon croissant with tomato jam when you visit. @bkry.space

Images: Social/Supplied