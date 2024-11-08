Review: Spica

Files under: A lovely seaside spot with beautiful views…

I’m typically a late dinner kind of person, always favouring a 9pm reservation over a 7pm one. But to dine at Spica, newly opened at Dubai Marine Beach Resort, I arrive dead on 6pm. I’m so prompt, that the doors to this seafront restaurant are only just opening. But I’m here early for good reason – to catch the gorgeous sunset.

Nestled in a corner of the resort, Spica sits right by the beach, with its roomy terrace expanding out so far that it feels like you’re dining overwater. It’s beautifully calming to be so close to the beach, with the sound of the gently lapping waves adding atmospheric backing noise. And we’re in luck, the night we dine the sun has already turned the sky beautiful sorbet shades, layers of pastel lilac, pink and lemon yellow backdrop the views out to sea on one side, and the striking city skyline the other way. Few spots have such good views both ways.

The restaurant isn’t entirely alfresco – there’s also a stretching bar and restaurant indoors, which also enjoys the lovely views thanks to a window stretching the entire way down one side. But for the winter months, we’d pick a table on the terrace every time.

The menu is reflective of the venue’s global positioning, and the international cuisine has something for everyone. We go for the hamachi tiradito, and enjoy the zesty flavour from the citrus ponzu; and a pomodoro salad, which arrives as beautifully ripe heirloom tomatoes tossed with pickled red onion and toasted pine nuts.

From the sushi, the wagyu striploin is the one we go for, each roll stuffed with avocado and asparagus, neatly topped with pearls of caviar. The grilled octopus also impresses, it’s nicely seasoned and tender but not rubbery, plated prettily with pumpkin puree.

Keeping things light, we conclude with the fruit platter, which arrives as a generous bowl of exotic fruits – lychee, fig, passionfruit and kiwi served on a bed of ice alongside melon, pineapple, grapes and strawberries.

Verdict: A lovely spot for dinner with a view.