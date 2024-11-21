Calling all campers…

We know, you know, everyone knows. We all love Salt Camp, and when winter comes around, it means Salt Camp is not far. The 5th edition of the beloved foodie and fun pop-up is opening this weekend and as always, we have an exclusive theme and an exciting inspired menu.

The theme for this year is ‘Camp Under the Stars’ and will take campers on an unforgettable journey beneath the Milky Way, through the stars and beyond the galaxies. It’ll be magical so make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun activations to come your way this season.

Not much else is known about this theme and what it will entail, but there’s not long until we discover. Come Saturday, the opening weekend will kick-off and you can see for yourself all the celestial inspired celebrations, new things to try and culture to get stuck into.

Last year, the 4th edition of Salt Camp was inspired by all things Japan, starting from a sweet story of travel. The Salt team took a trip to Japan and were mesmerised by the culture, the customs and the art. They took inspiration from this visit and turned their experiences into a landscape we can enjoy.

Momentous firsts also took place last year. The pop-up hosted the very first musical festival by the cult burger brand, where visitors could come, camp out and witness rainbow geishas, butterfly dancers and more musical performances. Visitors could find epic anime, foodie weekends, incredible Japanese art, local cheeseburgers, takibi goodness and of course, camels to lead you into it all at Salt Camp Japan.

We’re expecting to see more like this this year. Stay tuned to discover more…

Salt Camp, Museum of the Future, opening from Nov 23, @findsaltcamp

Images: Socials