The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like world’s largest fun run, live concerts, dog-friendly festivals, festive pop-ups, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, November 22

Learn from an Olympic legend

This weekend, two-time Olympic gold medallist Keegan Palmer returns to Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah for an action-packed series of events celebrating skate culture. Kicking off on Friday, Keegan will lead exclusive masterclasses for skaters of all levels, with sessions for beginners at 6pm and advanced skaters at 7pm. Registration is required, so book your spot now for a chance to learn from one of the world’s best.

Aljada Skate Park, Sharjah. Friday, November 22. Registration at arada.com

Experience la dolce vita

Armani/Caffè in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue introduces its new La Dolce Vita weekend brunch, capturing the charm of the Italian Riviera with a three-course menu. Available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2pm to 9pm for Dhs235 per person, the brunch includes a selection of antipasti, indulgent mains like lasagna bolognese and risotto ai funghi e tartufo, and a decadent dessert stand featuring signature Giorgio Armani creations.

Armani/Caffè, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall. Dhs235 per person. Tel:(0)4 362 7888. @armanicaffe.dubai

Meet Manny Pacquiao

There’s always a reason to head to Global Village. And if you’re a fan of Manny Pacquiao, clear your schedule to pop over this Friday as the outdoor attraction will be welcoming the boxing legend for an exclusive event. The meet and greet with the star hailing from the Philippines will take place from 8pm at the Main Stage, where, undoubtedly, there will be plenty of fans waiting. The best news? There is no additional cost to meet one of the greatest boxers of all time; it’s just the entry cost to Global Village.

@globalvillageuae

Go for after-work drinks

Jato, the sophisticated Peruvian restaurant and lounge, has officially opened its doors on the 43rd floor of Media One Tower in Dubai. With breathtaking 360º views that stretch from Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah to the iconic Burj Al Arab, this sleek new venue features a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen and a stylish bar and lounge where a live DJ sets the vibe. Conveniently located in Media City, it’s the ideal spot for after-work drinks or dinner, while Dubai Marina locals will love having this effortlessly cool spot just minutes away. Don’t miss the Chicha Royale or the Andean Mule – perfect for sipping as you take in those incredible skyline views.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. Daily 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 557 4820.@jatodxb

Saturday, November 23

Solve a mystery

This World Cucumber Day, immerse yourself in a thrilling night of mystery and intrigue with The Cucumber Conundrum. On November 22 and 23, celebrate the grand opening of The CucumBar with an unforgettable Hendrick’s Whodunnit dinner experience. Guided by a talented cast of international actors, unravel a web of secrets as you indulge in a decadent three-course dinner, perfectly paired with Hendrick’s cocktails. With twists at every turn, trust no one as you sip on signature drinks and piece together the puzzle in this unique dinner party.

The CucumBar, The Westin Mina Seyahi. Dhs350 per person. Nov 22 and 23, from 7.30pm. Over 21s only. Tel: (0)4 511 7373 or WhatsApp +971 (0)56 501 0502. Book here.

Take your four-legged friends

This weekend, Woofstock returns for its third year at Dubai Island Beach, offering a jam-packed weekend of dog-friendly fun. Let your pups play in the off-leash areas, enjoy water sports like SUP and kayaking, or get creative with paw print art at Wild Paint House. For those looking to learn, there are interactive workshops on dog care, plus live demonstrations from Sahara Kennel and the Dubai Police K9 unit. You can even meet rescue pups up for adoption! With live music, food stalls, and market shopping, there’s something for everyone.

Woofstock, Dubai Island Beach, Nov 23 and 24, 8am to 10pm, @woofstockuae

See Tinie Tempah and Craig David live

The Dubai Sail Grand Prix is back this November for another season of thrilling water-bound racing, and word is out that we’ll be getting a taste of music mania with Tinie Tempah and Craig David. The two throwback stars will be headlining the Sail GP event taking place on November 23 and 24, performing for fans exclusively in the Waterfront Premium Lounge presented by Nikki Beach. Tickets are priced at 1,220 for the premium access, and will unlock the entire experience for you, including front row seats on the edge of the racecourse, free flowing drinks and two globally-inspired dishes from Nikki Beach’s bespoke set menu, après sail entertainment from Nikki Beach Dubai’s resident DJs and SailGP’s headline performers, live race commentary and broadcast viewing, and exclusive SailGP merchandise offers.

Sail GP, Nikki Beach pop-up at Mina Rashid, Dubai, Nov 23 and 24, tickets start at Dhs1,220. @sailgp

Get your game on

This Saturday, head to Oche Dubai at Fountain Views for a fun general knowledge quiz night hosted by Big Rossi from Virgin Radio. From 5pm to 8pm, enjoy a mix of speed quizzing, music bingo, and a thrilling darts quiz that combines trivia with dartboard action. Guests can fuel their evening with unlimited nibbles and a choice of a main dish, with packages starting at Dhs249 per person. When the quiz ends at 8pm, the party continues with house beats, making it a night of fun, laughter, and friendly competition.

Oche Dubai, Fountain Views. Saturday, November 23, 5pm to 8pm. @ochedubai

Go to a Les Benjamins pop-up

Head over to S0/ Uptown Hotel, where an exciting collaboration awaits. The property has joined forces with luxury streetwear label Les Benjamins to debut an exclusive Dubai capsule collection at a dedicated pop-up within the hotel main lobby. The Istanbul-born icon is offering a limited-edition collection fused with the hotel’s chic vibe for something a little different for the Dubai shopper. The collection reflects the vibrant cultural landscape of the city with a blazing colour spectrum, and offers a unique perspective on the Eastern Punk aesthetic.

So/Uptown Hotel, until Feb 12, 2025, @sodubai.uptown

Sunday, November 24

Take part in the world’s largest fun run

The Dubai Run is one of the most popular Dubai Fitness Challenge events, and it returns this Sunday to mark the end of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024. Set to see more than 200,000 budding athletes take to the roads on Sunday morning, it’s open to all abilities to run, jog or walk a 5km or 10km route. When you register, you select which time slot you’d like to start from, with half-hour time slots available between 4am and 7am. The event is open to runners of all ages and fitness levels, but you will need to register. You can register now via dubairun.com.

Enjoy a breakfast of dreams

Few spreads compare to the breakfast buffet at Atlantis The Royal, where an array of more than 200 dishes awaits guests. Covering everything from continental classics to sizzling live cooking stations and made-to-order eggs, this is a decadent offering that brings the wow-factor to your breakfast spread. While it’s included for guests staying at the hotel, non-guests are welcome to get in on the action for Dhs315, which includes unlimited trips around the array of stations – and as many Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Mary’s as you deem appropriate for the first meal of the day.

Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7am to 12pm, daily, Dhs315. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Take the little ones to meet Santa

Take a break from shopping and head over to the festive Irony Home pop-up at THAT Concept Store to meet Santa Claus. Tickets are priced at Dhs300 and include a meet-and-greet with Santa, a professionally printed photo, sweet treats, and post your letter to the North Pole.

Irony Home pop-up, THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates. Nov 24 and Dec 7. Book your tickets here.

Try a new menu

This weekend, Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC unveils a fresh, exciting menu by British chef Marc Hardiman. Expect nostalgic, creative dishes like the Humble Potato, Crab Sandwich, and After Eight Mint. Choose from the Omnivore Menu (Dhs495 for six courses) or the plant-based Herbivore Menu (Dhs 425 for six courses), or go bespoke with the Explore Menu.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC. @bullandbear.difc

