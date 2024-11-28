Grab a bargain from over 500 top brands…

Dubai’s 3 Day Super Sale is back and better than ever. If you’re not heading to Emirates Dubai 7s this weekend, and you want to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, the Dubai sale event takes place this weekend from Friday November 29 to Sunday December 2.

Organised each year by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the 2024 edition will be bigger and better than before – taking place this year over four days, rather than the usual three. That means, you’ll get even more time to bag some bargains, whether you want to makeover your wardrobe, redesign your home, or simply treat yourself, just because.

How to Save

With over 3,000 outlets participating you’ll get discounts on everything from fashion, to beauty and wellness, home and kitchen, and much more. Save on over 500 top brands such as Sephora, Home Centre, Pottery Barn, Mamas & Papas, Virgin Megastore, Pandora, River Island, Kipling, to name a few.. It’s not often you’ll get a sale in Dubai this good.

The event will take place across the city over Eid Al Etihad weekend. Dubai’s leading retail areas are taking part, so you’re bound to find somewhere close to you. Participating outlets include: City Centre Deira, Circle Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi and many more.

Dubai Super Sale, Nov 29 to Dec 2. @dubaifestivals

