Roadworks ahead…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a 3.7 million dirham internal road plan for the city. It encompasses 21 projects spreading across 12 residential, commercial, and industrial areas, with a total of 634km of new roads.

The project roadworks are set to take five years, beginning next year from 2025 to 2029. The plan reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to uplift the infrastructure in residential and industrial areas.

Speaking on the project, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority stated, “In 2025, internal roads will be constructed in Nad El Sheba 3 and Al Amardi, serving Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project, which includes 482 housing units.”

Al Tayer added that additional internal roads will be developed in Hatta and in 2026, ‘RTA will construct 92 km of internal roads in Nadd Hessa, and Al Awir 1.’ In 2027, he added we will see the development of ’45 km of roads in Al Athbah, Mushrif, and Hatta, along with 14 km of roads in Warsan 3 (Industrial Area).’

In 2028, Al Tayer stated, ‘one of the longest internal road projects, extending over 284 km, will be constructed across three communities: Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hind 3. This includes 221 km of roads in Al Awir 1, 22 km of roads in Wadi Al Amardi, and 41 km of roads in Hind 3. The project construction momentum will continue in 2029, with 200 km of internal roads to be constructed in Hind 4 and Al Yalayis 5, comprising 39 km in Hind 4 and 161 km in Al Yalayis 5.’

Other major roadworks to be aware of

In response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, #RTA has awarded the contract for the AED 696 million Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, one of Dubai’s… pic.twitter.com/6mxjHHqqjd — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 27, 2024

If you’ve ever passed by the Dubai World Trade Centre Roundabout, you’ll know it’s a tricky one, and one that gets a lot of traffic – not just during major exhibitions.

And it’s about to see a major change in the next two years with the addition of five new bridges that will connect key roads spanning 5,000 meters in total. It will connect Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street.

The project aims to enhance traffic flow and connectivity, double capacity of the intersection, reduce delay times from 12 minutes to 90 seconds, and reduce shorten the travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from 6 minutes to just one minute.

You can read more about this Dhs696 million project here.

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)