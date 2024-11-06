It could mean big changes to the way drugs are dealt with in the UAE…

The annual UAE government meetings have begun in Abu Dhabi, and after just two days of deliberations, they’ve already produced some exciting focus projects for 2025.

These meetings are primarily an agenda-setting exercise, a chance for federal and local authorities and experts to sit and discuss topics of statecraft. The aim is to get the ministers and officials behind a singular mission, or to “establish … a single vision, and unified efforts among all governments to serve the union and the people of the union” as Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

The cabinet meetings are chaired by H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. And after Monday’s cabinet session – Sheikh Mohammed had some powerful words on the subject of illegal drugs an narcotics.

“Drugs are a scourge, a loss, an addiction…an illusion and a societal cancer that everyone must join together to fight.”

During the meeting, the gathered delegates conceived a National Strategy for Combating Drugs, which carried provisions for tackling criminal enterprises involved in the trafficking and sale of drugs, as well as on the rehabilitation of individuals caught up in addiction.

It “includes enhancing the deterrence of dealers and promoters locally and combating them internationally” Sheikh Mohammed stated, whilst “developing treatment and rehabilitation centres, raising community awareness among all groups” and “establishing correctional centres for convicts”.

For more on the UAE’s stance on drugs and rehabilitation, check out our conversation with Omar Al Masri, Paralegal at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP.

Images: Provided