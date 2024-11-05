Sheikh Zayed Road will close twice this November for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, transforming the main highway into an iconic sports track…

It’s that time of year: Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed to drivers for two exciting events this November.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, November 10 for the Dubai Ride, a free-to-enter community cycling event as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Cyclists will need to complete their rides by 8:15am when the road reopens. Motorists are encouraged to start their day early or use an alternative route. Sign up for the Dubai Ride here.

Then, on Sunday, November 24, the Dubai Run will transform Sheikh Zayed Road into a running track for the annual fun run. The last groups for the 10km and 5km races start at 7:30am and 8am, respectively, so expect road access to return later in the morning.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has not yet announced alternative routes or when the roads are expected to reopen, however, last year, the road closures began at 4am and reopened at 10am.

Members of the public are encouraged to use the metro on Sunday morning. Those participating in the run can get off at Dubai World Trade Centre station.

What is Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Dubai Run is part of The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

This year will three fitness villages pop ups, including the iconic Kite Beach Fitness Village, 25 community fitness hubs across the city, 600 free fitness sessions and 400-plus hours of activities through a month-long schedule.

You can register for Dubai Fitness Challenge now via dubaifitnesschallenge.com, and for Dubai Run via dubairun.com.

Images: Provided