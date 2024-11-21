The cake-throwing hitmaker behind Just Hold On and MIC Drop heads to Barasti on Saturday January 25…

Dubai, get ready to hit the dancefloor as superstar DJ Steve Aoki is returning to city early next year. For the first time since 2022, Steve Aoki will bring his unmistakable high-energy sets to Dubai, spinning at Barasti on Saturday January 25.

Tickets are now on sale via platinumlist.net, priced from Dhs250.

When Steve Aoki headlines on the sand of beloved beach club Barasti, early next year, fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits including Pursuit of Happiness, Just Hold On and Mic Drop. We can also look forward to hearing him spin some of his biggest collab tracks. During the last decade in the DJ business, he’s worked with global superstars like BTS, Kid Cudi, and Louis Tomlinson.

Since bursting onto the EDM scene with his debut album in 2012, Steve Aoki has become renowned for his electrifying DJ sets that fuse epic tracks with high-energy productions, and larger-than-life moments that usually involve some kind of cake throwing and crowd surfing.

So, we can look forward to all this and more at his Barasti gig in January.

More big gigs to look forward to

If it’s superstar DJs you’re after, then Dubai is set to deliver. This weekend will see tech-house icon Joseph Capriati headline at Playa Pacha, while next weekend Stormzy headlines Emirates Dubai 7s on Sunday December 1. Further into December, we can look forward to seeing Black Coffee at Dubai Harbour on December 28, then Joel Corry headlines New Year’s Eve at Zero Gravity on December 31.

Steve Aoki at Barasti, Dubai Marina, 6pm onwards, Saturday January 25, Dhs250. platinumlist.net