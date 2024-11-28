This February, there’s one festival foodies shouldn’t miss…

One of the highlights of our winter calendar, Taste of Dubai returns from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16, 2025. Taking over Dubai Media City Ampitheatre once again, the food festival is bringing together an expected 26,000 foodies across the three days.

As always there will be a jam-packed itinerary, including some of the region’s best chefs and restaurants, delicious drinks, interactive masterclasses, live music, family-friendly entertainment, and more.

The food

Visitors can eat their way around a delicious lineup of Dubai’s top restaurants including Demon Duck, Indya By Vineet, Miss Lily’s, Osteria Funkcoolio, Rhodes W1, Moti Mahal, Harummanis, Goldfish Sushi, Leña, and Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval.

There’s an exciting lineup of celebrity chefs and local tastemakers who are set to host hands-on workshops cooking up a storm. Top names include Hattem Mattar, José Pizarro, Cameron Lamb, Tarek Ibrahim, Eric Lanlard, Akmal Anuar, Marco Pierre White, Annabel Karmel, Dani Garcia, and Jenny Morris.

Stop for drinks at one of the licensed venues around the festival while enjoying live entertainment from DJs to acoustic sets. For the budding young chefs, there will be kids’ cooking classes, a bouncy castle, fun rides, and plenty of child-friendly dishes to fuel up.

The tickets

Early bird tickets are on sale now priced from Dhs55 for general admission which includes access to exclusive Taste workshops; Dhs165 for the taster package which gives you two food and two drink vouchers as well as access to the workshops; and Dhs250 for VIP with access to the VIP lounge, three food and drink vouchers, and workshops. Children under 12 years old go free.

Taste of Dubai, Dubai Media City Ampitheatre, Feb 14 to 16, 2025. 12pm to 12am. Early bird tickets on sale now. tasteofdubaifestival.com / dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided