The afterhours: The best late night spots to go to after your group club-crawl
Late night spots, after pre-gaming in the parking lot, of course…
You spent the night at the club. You’re sweaty, you’re tired, the music makes your ears hurt and you’re hungry. Where do you go? There’s always a question of what’s open – if you’re looking for late night spots that aren’t cheap fast food vibes, then this is it.
Bonbird
Everyone’s favorite fried chicken shop remains open till 2am, so it’s the perfect spot for when those late night greasy food cravings hit, or you’re making a pitstop post a club or party run. No matter the time of day, the chicken is always shatteringly crispy, uber fresh and really great, or if just plain fried chicken is not your thing, they have the melts which will send you to another planet.
Bonbird, City Walk, Dubai, daily, 11.30am to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 228 2656, @bonbird.mena
Al Reef Bakery
Established in 1986 in Dubai, Al Reef Bakery is also something of a Dubai institution, serving up hot, fluffy and freshly baked Arabic bakery items around the clock. The menu is made up of primarily Levantine flavours, with things like the iconic manakeesh, zaatar and cheese breads and more. It’s located in Karama, standing in the same spot since it opened many, many years.
Al Reef Bakery, Karama, Dubai, daily, 24/7, Tel: (0) 54 990 9501, @alreeflebanesebakery
Agatha
Agatha serves a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. The ambiance of the spot has been carefully created by expert architects, crafted to reflect all those vintage French-British aesthetics. While you wine and dine with delicious food and artisanal cocktails, DJs from near and far will keep you entertained all night with house beats.
Agatha, Habtoor City, daily, from 7pm to 2am, Tel:(0)4 883 2118, @agatha__dubai
Pickl
The Pickl branch in JBR is open till 4am, which makes it the ultimate spot for your after-club shenanigans, especially if you’ve been out all night, a greasy, cheesy, filly burger with some fries and an ice cold milkshake is exactly what you need. Pickl always hits and it will even more at 3am after you’ve exhausted all your energy.
Pickl, JBR, 12pm to 4am, Tel: (0) 4 447 2481, @pickl.mena
Ravi
A family restaurant, Ravi is one of the most iconic spots of Dubai and has seen the city grow and transform over a period of more than 45 years. It’s become a rite of passage in Dubai, a symbol of pop culture and a hotspot that not only attracts new tourists but age-old regulars who have known and loved the place for a long time. If there is only one venue that serves authentic Pakistani cuisine in the city, it’s Ravi. Try authentic chicken tikka, kebabs, lamb chops, biryani, daal, and mutton kadai well past midnight.
Ravi Restaurant, across various locations, @ravirestaurantsuae
Uchi
Uchi in DIFC is smaller then you’d expect – but it’s also cosy, quiet and the perfect place for a casual date that’s not too casual. Not only is the food delicious and wholesome, it’s such a welcome break from the loud, large spaces that are a Dubai staple. A beautiful bar takes up much of the space in the middle and the service is welcoming and warm. DIFC comes off as too frilly, but this is one of the more easy-going spots where you can show up on the whim and find a good meal, guaranteed.
Uchi, DIFC, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 1am, Thurs to Fri, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 298 5044, @uchi.uae
Rare
As you step through the doors, Rare comes alive, with the sounds, sights and smells that feed your other senses before you even begin to eat. The first thing you’ll see is the stunning bar – it’s hard to miss. Everything is draped in shades of red, wine and brown, from the ceiling to the wood walls and the deep velvet seating to the curtains. It’s edgy, it’s glamorous – it’s a mysterious woman in a leather jacket wearing a killer red lip.
Rare, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb
Amazonico
Step out of the urban jungle and into a real jungle at Amazonico, the three-storey restaurant in DIFC. Decoration is a big part of what makes the venue so show-stopping, with teal crushed velvet, orange leathers and mariposas (Amazonian butterflies) found all around the venue. While the terrace may be closed during the summer, the stunning interiors more than make up for it.
Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999, amazonicorestaurant.com
February 30
February 30 is the ultimate spot to enjoy a beach day, sunset drinks, or a night out on the sand. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners. The best place to toast to the sunset is sat up at the circular bar out on the beach.
February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 244 7200, february30dubai.com @february30dubai
Miss Lily’s
Bringing Jamaican vibes to Dubai, Miss Lily’s is a party girl’s dream. The food is wholesome, delicious and genuinely the kind of food I’d want to eat whilst on a night out. But the vibes – when Chef Richie comes out to dance to Davido with you, then you know you’re in the right place. A night at Miss Lily’s will start out tame but by the end, everybody will be out of their seats and dancing. Complete with incredible patties, jerk chicken, amazing pancakes, rum punch and of course a disco ball – what more could you want?
Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, open Mon and Thu 7pm to 2am, Tue 7pm to 1am, Fri 7pm to 3pm, Sat 2pm to 6pm and 8pm to 3am, Sun 6pm to 12am, @misslilysdxb
Honeycomb Hi-Fi
A hidden restaurant bar that will always bring the vibes. Past the secret door of a vinyl shop and behind the curtain, find yourself in a party oasis where the food is spectacular, and the vibes pick up after dinner service. This is definitely one of the restaurants that the cool people are going to. The music is hip and the food is delish. Trust me, this might not be the most wild night out, but the drinks will flow and the vibes will be good.
Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, Sun to Thu 7.30pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 7.30pm to 3am. @honeycombhifi
CÉ LA VI
A gorgeous dinner spot that will wow your socials with its views. Ce La Vi is a classy spot that never fails to have the energy on 10. If you’re going to be making your way to a sky high restaurant for a fantastic night out, it has to be at Ce La Vi. Hosting more underground DJs like DJ Merlon and Emmanuel Jah – you know that it will be a good night out.
Ce La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, open 12pm to 3am daily, @celavidubai
Soul Kitchen
A new outpost in Dubai from the ever-popular Factory People of Beirut, Soul Kitchen has been at the top of everybody’s list for a good night out since it opened. The seen but not seen club serves up a gorgeous mix of Levantine and Latin cuisine – a marrying that only makes sense but also is a welcome change to the foodie scene in Dubai. If you’re looking for the new hub of everybody who is anybody – Soul Kitchen is the place to be.
Soul Kitchen, Marasi Drive, Business Bay open Mon to Wed 6pm to 1am, Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, closed Sun, @soulkitchendxb
SOON Izakaya
SOON is that one spot with edge and quirk that will welcome you with open arms post your night out. They have little bites and bits on the menu, which is perfect for a late night when you’re slowing down. The underground feel is great to unwind – just find a dark corner and cool down. SOON is known well and loved more for its ladies’ night but try it out for an afterhours spot and you won’t be disappointed.
SOON Izakaya, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri to Sat, 12pm to 3am, Tel: (0) 55 434 0575, @soondxb
Coming soon…
Duck & Waffle
London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is also making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC. Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa.
Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai, opening November. @duckandwaffledubai
