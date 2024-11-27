Late night spots, after pre-gaming in the parking lot, of course…

You spent the night at the club. You’re sweaty, you’re tired, the music makes your ears hurt and you’re hungry. Where do you go? There’s always a question of what’s open – if you’re looking for late night spots that aren’t cheap fast food vibes, then this is it.

Bonbird

Everyone’s favorite fried chicken shop remains open till 2am, so it’s the perfect spot for when those late night greasy food cravings hit, or you’re making a pitstop post a club or party run. No matter the time of day, the chicken is always shatteringly crispy, uber fresh and really great, or if just plain fried chicken is not your thing, they have the melts which will send you to another planet.

Bonbird, City Walk, Dubai, daily, 11.30am to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 228 2656, @bonbird.mena

Al Reef Bakery

Established in 1986 in Dubai, Al Reef Bakery is also something of a Dubai institution, serving up hot, fluffy and freshly baked Arabic bakery items around the clock. The menu is made up of primarily Levantine flavours, with things like the iconic manakeesh, zaatar and cheese breads and more. It’s located in Karama, standing in the same spot since it opened many, many years.

Al Reef Bakery, Karama, Dubai, daily, 24/7, Tel: (0) 54 990 9501, @alreeflebanesebakery

Agatha

Agatha serves a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. The ambiance of the spot has been carefully created by expert architects, crafted to reflect all those vintage French-British aesthetics. While you wine and dine with delicious food and artisanal cocktails, DJs from near and far will keep you entertained all night with house beats.

Agatha, Habtoor City, daily, from 7pm to 2am, Tel:(0)4 883 2118, @agatha__dubai

Pickl

The Pickl branch in JBR is open till 4am, which makes it the ultimate spot for your after-club shenanigans, especially if you’ve been out all night, a greasy, cheesy, filly burger with some fries and an ice cold milkshake is exactly what you need. Pickl always hits and it will even more at 3am after you’ve exhausted all your energy.

Pickl, JBR, 12pm to 4am, Tel: (0) 4 447 2481, @pickl.mena

Ravi

A family restaurant, Ravi is one of the most iconic spots of Dubai and has seen the city grow and transform over a period of more than 45 years. It’s become a rite of passage in Dubai, a symbol of pop culture and a hotspot that not only attracts new tourists but age-old regulars who have known and loved the place for a long time. If there is only one venue that serves authentic Pakistani cuisine in the city, it’s Ravi. Try authentic chicken tikka, kebabs, lamb chops, biryani, daal, and mutton kadai well past midnight.

Ravi Restaurant, across various locations, @ravirestaurantsuae

Uchi

Uchi in DIFC is smaller then you’d expect – but it’s also cosy, quiet and the perfect place for a casual date that’s not too casual. Not only is the food delicious and wholesome, it’s such a welcome break from the loud, large spaces that are a Dubai staple. A beautiful bar takes up much of the space in the middle and the service is welcoming and warm. DIFC comes off as too frilly, but this is one of the more easy-going spots where you can show up on the whim and find a good meal, guaranteed.

Uchi, DIFC, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 1am, Thurs to Fri, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 298 5044, @uchi.uae

Rare

As you step through the doors, Rare comes alive, with the sounds, sights and smells that feed your other senses before you even begin to eat. The first thing you’ll see is the stunning bar – it’s hard to miss. Everything is draped in shades of red, wine and brown, from the ceiling to the wood walls and the deep velvet seating to the curtains. It’s edgy, it’s glamorous – it’s a mysterious woman in a leather jacket wearing a killer red lip.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Amazonico

Step out of the urban jungle and into a real jungle at Amazonico, the three-storey restaurant in DIFC. Decoration is a big part of what makes the venue so show-stopping, with teal crushed velvet, orange leathers and mariposas (Amazonian butterflies) found all around the venue. While the terrace may be closed during the summer, the stunning interiors more than make up for it.