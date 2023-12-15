Bringing you refined tan-topping by day and unforgettable beach parties by night…

If you’re looking for a stunning new spot to soak up the sun this December, look no further than Be Beach. A sun-drenched beach club at Dubai Harbour, Be Beach will welcome guests to enjoy perfect poolside bliss from Tuesday December 19.

By day

Backdropped by the stunning Marina Skyline, Be Beach is a luxurious beach club with a charming coastal feel, with an array of luxe loungers and cabanas dotted across the sugary sand. Dotted with palm trees and adorned in natural and earthy tones, it’s a rustic-luxe spot that’s been designed to transport you to summers on the Med.

At the top, a gorgeously inviting infinity pool is lined with sun loungers, and faces out towards the Arabian Gulf. It’s here that guests will be able to soak up the sun, drink in the views, and listen to the chilled sounds of resident DJs Frederick Stone and Mar + Mer.

Sun loungers start from Dhs150 for ladies through the week with Dhs100 redeemable, and Dhs200 for gents through the week with Dhs150 redeemable. On weekends, ladies will pay Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable, while for the guys it’s Dhs300 with Dhs250 back.

Double sunbeds with front row pool views start from Dhs750 through the week with Dhs500 redeemable, and Dhs1,000 on weekends with Dhs750 back to spend on food and drink. Cabanas, for up to six, start from Dhs2,000, of which you’ll get Dhs1,500 back.

There’s also a Mediterranean restaurant serving up European flavours inspired by the seaside setting and a vibrant bar deck, where master mixology takes centre stage. The menu, conceptualised by group executive chef Carlos De Los Mozos, guests will be able to graze on tuna tartare, truffle foccaccia and crispy aubergine, or enjoy a light salad of burrata and heirloom tomato or lobster Ceasar. Heartier options include a Wagyu tomahawk or grilled jumbo prawns, which can be followed by delightful desserts like the chocolate fondant or exotic meringue cake.

By night

Be Beach has already been welcoming a line-up of international artists to its shores every Saturday, and it’s set to continue into December. A star-studded line-up of parties on the sand will continue with acclaimed producer and DJ Valeron on December 24, followed by Madrid-based DJ and producer duo Sparrow & Barbossa, and Croatian-born DJ and producer Denis Horvat on December 30.

New Year’s Eve

The stunning beachside spot will also welcome revellers to party their way into 2024 with a huge beach bash on the final night of the year, with an epic line-up of resident DJs and picture-perfect fireworks views.

Kickstarting from 7pm and going on right until 4am, prices start from Dhs800 per person for lounge seating, while admission on the door will be Dhs300 for ladies and Dhs500 for gents.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, opening December 19. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb