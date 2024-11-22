The biggest parties and gigs taking place in the UAE this weekend
Your pocket party guide for the weekend parties…
Party people – unite. This one’s for you. Some exciting gigs are taking place this weekend and we have quite the range, from throwback gems to beachside raves.
Wireless
Some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today are on their way to Abu Dhabi, including Playboy Carti and his Opium collective, 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat. Wireless Festival 2024’s thrilling line-up will also include Fridayy, Lancey Foux, Seedhe Maut, Faris Shafi, Dina Ayada, Mazen, Flo Milli, Raf Saperra and UAE-based Stick No Bills. Fans of South Asian beats will be pleased to note Punjabi hit musician Karan Aujla will also be coming to town to wow his legion of dedicated fans.
Wireless 2024, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 23, from Dhs345. wirelessfestival.me
Joseph Capriati at Playa Pacha
ICONS returns to Playa Pacha on the shorefront of JBR with a headline set from tech-house icon Joseph Capriati. He’ll be supported by East End Dubs and Frank Storm, two of the hottest names in the underground music scene right now. Tickets start from Dhs200.
Playa Pacha presents ICONS with Joseph Capriati, FIVE LUXE, Nov 23, from Dhs200, @playapachadubai
From The Oyster Comes The Pearl
Taking place on Saturday, November 23, From The Oyster Comes The Pearl will bring the noise to the beloved Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Not only is it an apt name for the UAE’s humble beginnings, but it’s also a nod to the headline act, The Mission. When The Mission headlines this November, it will mark the band’s debut Dubai gig, but it will also be the band’s last performance of the year.
From The Oyster Comes The Pearl, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Garhoud, 5pm onwards, Nov 23, tickets from Dhs249, strictly over 21s, platinumlist.net
Tinie Tempah and Craig David at Sail GP
The two throwback stars will be headlining the Sail GP event taking place on November 23 and 24, performing for fans exclusively in the Waterfront Premium Lounge presented by Nikki Beach. Tickets are priced at 1,220 for the premium access, and will unlock the entire experience for you.
Sail GP, Nikki Beach pop-up at Mina Rashid, Dubai, Nov 23 and 24, tickets start at Dhs1,220. @sailgp
21 Savage and Fridayy at Sky2.0
The British rapper and the Haitian-American singer and songwriter will be taking the stage at Sky2.0 back to back for an unforgettable evening. Taking place on Saturday, November 23, the night will kick off at 10.30pm and last all the way in the early hours of next morning.
21 Savage and Fridayy, Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, Sat, Nov 23, 10.30pm to 4am, Tel: (0) 4 587 6333, @sky2.0dubai