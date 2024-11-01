Sponsored: It’s hard not to be a fan of Lah Lah…

There are plenty of reasons to visit Lah Lah. Not only is it one of the best Pan-Asian restaurants in Dubai, it has plenty of offerings you can’t refuse.

An all-new ladies’ night on Wednesday

Plan with the gals and head to Lah Lah’s ladies’ night at the all-new outdoor island bar featuring a cool dance floor and an elevated DJ booth. The trendy venue will serve up three free drinks at the bar including grape. However, if you want to keep your tummy happy, opt for the three-course dinner (set menu) with three glasses of grape for Dhs160. Want glasses of prosecco instead? It will be Dhs170. A DJ will spin out the tunes from 8pm and you’ll spot Asian dancers around the bar from 9pm.

Every Wed, 7pm to 11pm

Say hello to the new Sports Terrace

Lah Lah has a new Sports Terrace showing the biggest games from the Premier League and Champions League to tennis, cricket, F1, and rugby. There will be bench seating, a massive 86-inch screen plus smaller screens dotted across the venue.

A food truck will serve bar favourites that can be shared with mates during game time. There are sliders, crispy wings, flavourful flatbreads, and cheesy nachos. And there are over eight draft beers to quench your thirst.

Don’t forget…

Business lunch

Lah Lah does a business lunch with a two-course set menu for Dhs75, or a three-course set menu for Dhs85. You can opt for a sushi combo platter for Dhs80. It’s available from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3pm.

Evening brunch

The Pan-Asian evening brunch on Saturday invites you to come as you are and indulge in sharing food and cocktails. There are dim sums, Asian-style chicken wings, Lah Lah’s infamous chilli prawns, a selection of main courses and tropical dessert players. Your entertainment for the night will be from the resident DJ on the elevated console. Add shisha for Dhs80.

Dhs275 soft, Dhs385 house, Dhs395 sparkling, Dhs75 children ages 5 to 12

Happy Hour

Happy Hour at Lah Lah runs from Sunday to Thursday from 3pm to 7pm, with drinks from just Dhs36.

For reservations, head to sevenrooms.com

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com