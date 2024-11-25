Happy Monday…

Planning out your things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty! From indulging into a delicious taco deal to enjoying a business lunch deal, meeting up with the gals at Canary Club for ladies’ night and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, November 25

A quick and delicious bite

Need a quick lunch suggestion? Firehouse Subs has opened its doors in Dubai with some flavoursome subs on the menu. There’s something for everyone, from a spicy Cajun to a meatball sub, Italian sub and more. You can choose from three different sizes depending on your appetite, and you can add on those crispy golden fries and a soft drink to complete your meal. To satisfy your sweet tooth, end your meal with a brownie or a cookie.

Firehouse Subs, Carlton Downtown, Trade Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)54 793 2205. @firehousesubsuae

A Taste of Tradition

UAE-based gifting marketplace Flowwow has come together with fine-dining Bisou restaurant to introduce an exclusive dessert to celebrate the UAE National Day (now called Eid Al Etihad). Inspired by UAE pearl diving heritage, this dessert resembles a delectable shell concealing a hidden pearl. The classic white sponge cake is layered with a creamy coconut foam and a luxurious vanilla cream pearl at its center and topped with a glossy chocolate glaze, shimmering gold and silver candurin. The dessert is available from November 25 to December 2, 2024. PS – If you’re the lucky guest who finds the golden pearl, you will be rewarded with a breathtaking bouquet of 101 roses, arranged by Flowwow.

Flowwow x Bisou, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, dessert avail from Nov 24 to Dec 2, Dhs70. Tel: (0)4 575 3920. @bisou.dubai, @flowwow_ae

Tuesday, November 26

It’s taco time

On Tuesday, it’s all about the tacos at La Coco at Andaz Dubai The Palm. It’s the ultimate fiesta from 7pm to 10pm with tacos, margaritas, and live mariachi music. The deal? Dhs149 for four delicious tacos and unlimited margaritas, beer, and wine. Want a fancier sip? Add Dhs50 for prosecco. Oh, and if you want more tacos, you can add on extras for Dhs22 each. Reserve your spot on 04 581 1281.

La Coco, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs149 per person. Tel: (0)4 581 1281. @lacocodxb

Atsumari

Need to chill with colleagues or mates after work? Head to REN for ATSUMARI – a vibrant new happy hour experience. Translating to ‘gathering’ in Japanese, Atsumari is perfect for post-work relaxation. You can get sips including REN’s signature umami-rich De Mar cocktail for just Dhs35 while catching up on the latest. A selection of hops, grape, spirits are also included in the deal – so there’s something for everyone.

REN, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)50 670 4922. @ren_dubai

Wednesday, November 27

Take a lunch break

Shanghai Me Dubai has launched a business lunch menu with a three-courses for Dhs120. The menu includes one soup, one starter and one main. You can view the menu here. It is available Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm.

Shanghai Me Dubai, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, Dubai, business lunch avail Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, Dhs120 per person. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

A force to be reckon with

For one night only, the award-winning 3Fils and Vietnamese Foodies are joining forces allowing the culinary artistry of Chef Lily Hoa Nguyen and Chef Jhovani Manalo to come together. The event promises an evening of imaginative dishes, stellar views, and a shared passion for authentic flavors. Expect eight exclusive dishes on the menu including creative starters like summer rolls and main courses such as the exquisite A5 Wagyu Pho and 3Fils’ signature Kushiyaki. Your venue for the experience? The open-air terrace of 3Fils, overlooking the glistening waters of Jumeirah Fishing Harbour and the Dubai skyline. Best book your spots soon because the event is only open to 35 guests. It will cost you Dhs600 per person. Book here.

3Fils x Vietnamese Foodies, 3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, Nov 27, from 7pm, Dhs600 per person. Tel: (0)56 273 0030. @3.fils @vietnamesefoodies

Thursday, November 28

Thursday Night LIVE

Every Thursday from 9pm, you are invited to immerse in an unforgettable evening of live performances, exceptional flavours, and a vibrant yet elevated atmosphere at OKKU. As you soak in the smooth sounds from the saxophone player, tuck into an exclusive menu featuring freshly shucked Dibba Bay oysters, handpicked caviar served with crispy tapioca chips, and a curated selection of sparkling. You can also pick OKKU’s delicious signature dishes including the truffle teriyaki edamame, wagyu beef kushiuaki and the Yasai set from the a la carte menu.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Thurs from 9pm. Tel: (0)4 666 1566. @okkudxb

Canary Club

Hola Chicas ladies’ night at Canary Club in JLT is one of the best-value nights out there, because ladies don’t spend a dirham from 7pm to 11pm. At this Cali-cool style spot housed inside the Banyan Tree residences, party people bring the vibes on a Thursday, as ladies enjoy unlimited sips of wine and the signature Federica cocktail. In the cooler months, the party takes place on the gorgeously verdant rooftop Tiki’s, and it’s one of the city’s top Thursday ladies’ nights with great tunes and all-round good vibes.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 7pm to 11pm, Thursday. Tel: (0)4 584 5999. @canaryclubdxb