If you’re planning a trip to the Maldives and you’re looking to start your holiday right from the airport, take note of the flash sale on flights between Dubai and Maldives with luxe Maldivian airline, Beond.

As part of their ‘Golden Friday’ sale, the airline is offering 25 per cent off all flights, including its Dubai to Maldives route, from now until Saturday November 30. While you’ll need to book by next Saturday, the 25 per cent off flights applies on trips until October 25, 2025. With the 25 per cent off, one-way fares start from Dhs3,720, and return fares are priced from Dhs7,037, just be sure to add the code ‘GOLDENFRIDAY24’ when booking.

While a return fare to the Maldives for Dhs7,000 might be pricier than most commercial airlines, Beond offers something far beyond your traditional airline experience. Beond flights feature all business-class seats, replicating the private jet experience through best-in-class amenities, a stellar culinary offering, and attentive service to make your holiday start from the moment that you board. ’

There’s a focus on high-spec tech too. Each passenger is given Beats headphones (noise cancelling, we may add), and can set up an iPad infront of them to stream a selection of blockbuster movies, comedic series’ or listen to a podcast. Prefer to watch on your phone? Simply link the headphones up to your phone and stream away.

The service is of the high-standard you’d expect in business class. Guests are offered refreshing towels and fresh juices on arrival. An a la carte menu goes far beyond the traditional culinary offering on a flight, with guests able to order from a menu that includes dishes like wagyu beef and Maldivian lobster. It’s all served swiftly on delicate chinaware that makes you feel as much like you’re in a fine dining restaurant as you are onboard a flight.

The airline flies between Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport and Male, Maldives four times per week, perfect for a long weekend getaway.

flybeond.com