For a dream getaway that begins before you even take-off…

If you’re looking for some last-minute travel inspo, you’ve come to the right place. In celebration of its highly-anticipated launch, luxe Maldivian airline Beond is celebrating with an incredible deal for travellers: return flights between Dubai and the Maldives for Dhs4,999.

But you’ll want to book soon, as the introductory rates are only available until April 7, 2024. The discount is valid for flights from April 8, 2024 to September 30, 2024.

The airline initially launched with a trio of routes from Maldives to Riyadh, Zurich and Munich. But bookings are now open for direct, four-hour flights between Male and Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport.

More about Beond…

Beond is offers all business-class seats, replicating the private jet experience through best-in-class amenities, a stellar culinary offering, and attentive service to make your holiday start from the moment that you board. Best of all, despite the luxurious business class offering, the airline promises ‘premium economy pricing.’

There’s a focus on high-spec tech too. Each passenger is given Beats headphones (noise cancelling, we may add), and can set up an iPad infront of them to stream a selection of blockbuster movies, comedic series’ or listen to a podcast. Prefer to watch on your phone? Simply link the headphones up to your phone and stream away.

The service is of the high-standard you’d expect in business class. Guests are offered refreshing towels and fresh juices on arrival. Throughout the flight staff pass by offering to put down a mattress for those getting some sleep in, or offer water and juices.

An a la carte menu goes far beyond the traditional culinary offering on a flight, with guests able to order from a menu that includes dishes like wagyu beef and Maldivian lobster. It’s all served swiftly on delicate chinaware that makes you feel as much like you’re in a fine dining restaurant as you are onboard a flight.

And once you touch down in your final destination, it feels as though paradise began before the wheels even touched the runway.

