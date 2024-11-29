A heartfelt farewell to one of W Dubai – The Palm’s best-loved restaurants…

Homage to 1960s Italian Riviera living, and culinary brainchild of multi-Michelin Star garnering Chef Massimo Bottura, Torno Subito will be closing its flamboyant doors for the last time this November 30.

It was amongst the first Dubai restaurants to win the coveted Michelin Star status in the inaugural Guide of 2022, and has managed to retain that honour in the years that followed.

Ciao for now

Torno Subito was an Italian restaurant that was unafraid to do things differently, in style and gastronomic theme it was a committed non-conformist, and won many fans precisely because of that. It had one of the best value Michelin-starred brunches in Dubai, alongside other stellar weekly promotions, and an absolutely *Italian hand gestures intensify* magnifico, beachside alfresco space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torno Subito Dubai (@tornosubitodubai)

Back home

The phrase ‘Torno Subito’ literally means “I’ll be back” in Italian, which feels oddly ominous (and vaguely Terminatory) when you’re in the middle of penning an obituary. But it’s a comforting thought to imagine, that this might not be the final chapter of Chef Massimo’s story in Dubai.

How does W Dubai – The Palm fill these size 15 Italian loafers? No news as yet, but with its track record in securing partnerships with outstanding chefs (see also: Akira Back), we should dare to dream big.

Stars in other galaxies

If you’re in the market for other keenly-priced Michelin calibre menus, why not check out our guide to 10 Michelin menus for under Dhs300.

Images: Provided